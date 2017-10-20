Porsche

Turbo-four fun time!

The newest generation of the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman underwent quite a few changes aside from the name change. There’s new tech, turbo-four engines, and a fresh design. Their performance was clearly slotted below the 911, but it’s edging just a bit closer with the newest Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS models.

These new GTS models are quicker and more powerful than their previous-generation counterparts that featured naturally-aspirated flat-six engines. The turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engines found in the 718 Boxster and Cayman S models gain a new intake duct and optimized turbocharger to generate a total of 365 horsepower at 6,5000 RPM and 317 lb-ft. of torque from 1,900 to 5,000 RPM in GTS guise. That’s 15 more ponies of the 718 S models and 35 more than the previous-generation GTS models.

The new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS are available with a six-speed manual transmission or the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. There’s also the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), mechanical rear differential lock, and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) that reduces the ride height by 10 mm, coming as standard equipment.

Armed with the PDK and Sport Chrono Package, the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 180 mph.

Visually, the new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS get a more aggressive and athletic style. A new Sport Design front apron gives the sports cars a sharper face while the lights and Bi-Xenon headlights and tinted black for a more menacing look. At the rear, the 718 GTS models gain tinted taillights, black logos, and a black rear apron housing the centrally-mounted dual tailpipes of the sport exhaust system that comes standard. Along each side are new black ‘GTS’ logos and 20-inch satin black finished alloy wheels.

Inside, the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS have the Sport Chrono Package’s stopwatch sitting front and center in the dashboard. Sport seats come standard with their Alcantara centers while optional sports seats Plus with two-way electronic adjustability and GTS logos on the headrests are available as well. Alcantara is also used on high-touch surfaces for grip such as the steering wheel, armrests, and center console.

As an added bonus, drivers can take advantage of the Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA) that will automatically record, display, and analyze data on a smartphone.

The new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS models are available to order and will arrive at dealerships in December. The 718 Boxster GTS starts at $81,900 for the manual gearbox and $85,630 for those with PDK. The Porsche718 Cayman GTS starts at $79,800 for the manual and $83,530 for the PDK.

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 2.5 liters
Number of Cylinders: Flat-four
Aspiration: Turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 365 at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 317 lb-ft. / 430 Nm from 1,900 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 4.1 seconds (with PDK)

Source: Porsche

Would you pick the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS or 718 Cayman GTS to drive?

