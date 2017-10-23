Car Videos

Aw Man, this McLaren P1 Burned to the Ground!

McLaren P1 Burns in UK

That sucks.

There were only 375 McLaren P1s produced for the public, and now there’s only 374 thanks to a fire in Colnbrook, Slough, UK.

McLaren P1 Burns in UK

Not much is known as to what happened, but it is speculated that this McLaren P1 ignited because of a fuel leak. This particular model also benefitted from the McLaren Special Operations treatment with red detailing having been applied throughout the body, making it one-of-a-kind.

The driver is believed to have escaped unharmed from the fire, but the bespoke P1 is completely toasted.

Another “quality” #McLaren product. Hope the driver was ok. #p1 #deathtrap

A post shared by Andrew Cruze (@cruzeuk) on

Source: Andrew Cruze Instagram

How upset would you be if your bespoke McLaren P1 burnt to the ground while driving?

