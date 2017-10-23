Aw Man, this McLaren P1 Burned to the Ground!

That sucks.
There were only 375 McLaren P1s produced for the public, and now there’s only 374 thanks to a fire in Colnbrook, Slough, UK.
Not much is known as to what happened, but it is speculated that this McLaren P1 ignited because of a fuel leak. This particular model also benefitted from the McLaren Special Operations treatment with red detailing having been applied throughout the body, making it one-of-a-kind.
The driver is believed to have escaped unharmed from the fire, but the bespoke P1 is completely toasted.
Source: Andrew Cruze Instagram