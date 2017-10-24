The new Porsche 911 Carrera T offers up Pure Performance

A sports car that’s all about the driving.

If you’ve ever wanted a Porsche 911 that cuts the bullshit and is all about driving without the $150,000 price tag, then the new Porsche 911 Carrera T is the perfect car. Just like the classic 1968 Porsche 911 T, the new 991.2-gen Porsche 911 Carrera T is one of the lightest 911s available and comes with a host of standard features that are geared towards pure driving pleasure.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is based on the 911 Carrera and boasts a low 3,142-lb. unladen weight – 44 lbs. lighter than the 911 Carrera. This comes thanks to the rear and side windows being made of lightweight glass, opening loops instead of handles, and a reduction in sound deadening material. Even the rear seats and Porsche Communication Management system have been removed as standard and can be optionally installed at no extra cost.

The 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six that powers the Porsche 911 Carrera T creates a total of 370 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 332 lb-ft. of torque from 1,750 to 5,000 RPM. This is sent through a standard manual gearbox with shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical rear differential, which allows the sports car to reach 62 mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds. That’s 0.1 second faster than the standard 911 Carrera Coupe. Hitting 124 mph comes in just 15.1 seconds. Customers that step on up to the PDK gearbox in the 911 Carrera T will benefit from a 0-62 mph time of 4.2 seconds and 0-124 mph time of 14.5 seconds. Top speed for both models is over 180 mph.

Coming standard on the Porsche 911 Carrera T is the PASM sport chassis that reduces ride height by 20 mm for better handling dynamics, and the lightweight Sport Chrono package. Customers also have the ability to order rear-axle steering, which is not available on standard 911 Carrera models.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T also distinguishes itself from the standard model of which it’s based through a range of new exterior refinements. A new front spoiler lip helps cut down on lift at the front axle while Sport Design side mirrors wear a contrasting Agate Grey Metallic paint. New ‘911 Carrera T’ logos on the side run between the 20-inch Carrera S wheels finished in Titan Grey. At the rear, the engine cover grille slats, Porsche logo, and ‘911 Carrera T’ writing wear an Agate Grey color. Below, the standard sports exhaust system with dual centrally-mounted tailpipes boast a black finish.

Customers will be able to order their Porsche 911 Carrera T in Black, Lava Orange, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue, or metallic Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver colors.

Inside, the Porsche 911 Carrera T is focused on driving. Four-way electric sport seats hold driver and passenger and feature Sport-Tex fabric centers and black ‘911’ logos stitched in the headrests. Customers can also choose full bucket seats if desired. A GT sports steering wheel with leather rim has a mode switch on the wheel for easier control while a shortened shift lever with red shift pattern is an exclusive to the Porsche 911 Carrera T. Black decorative trims on the dashboard and doors match the black loops to open the doors. In the T interior package, customers can opt for Racing Yellow, Guards Red, or GT Silver stitching.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T will start at $102,100 for the manual and $105,830 for the PDK.

Porsche 911 Carrera T Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 370 at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 332 lb-ft. from 1,750 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 4.5 seconds (4.2 seconds PDK)

Acceleration 0-124 MPH: 15.1 seconds (14.5 seconds PDK)

Top Speed: >180 MPH

Porsche 911 Carrera T Gallery

Source: Porsche

Is the new Porsche 911 Carrera T the perfect 911 for driving?