Driving your car into a Fountain is NOT a Good Idea

Way to go.

If you see a large, open pool of water in a town square/center with water spraying upwards in the middle, you should try to avoid driving into it with your car. That is, of course, unless you like getting yourself into situations which you cannot get yourself out.

This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class driver neat the Kinepolis theater in Antwerp, Belgium, managed to get themselves stuck halfway in a water fountain. Not only is there more than enough room to drive around the fountain, but this doesn’t exactly look like a place where you’re supposed to be driving your car in the first place.

Somehow, the driver of the CLS got stuck sideways on the edge of the fountain with half of their car dipping into the water. The driver tried to escape by turning the wheel and driving forward multiple times to no avail.

Time to call a tow truck.

Source: VanMorgen! YouTube

How stupid was this driver to get their Mercedes-Benz CLS stuck in a water fountain?