Aftermarket Tuning News

It’s time for some Tuning with the G-Power BMW 5-Series!

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series

Gasoline and Diesel Fun.

The G30/G31 BMW 5-Series is fresh off the factory line and the team at G-Power is already serving up some spicy tuning modules that crank out the power. The 540i, M550d, 540d, and even the 520d and 525d models get a healthy dose of muscle along with optional forged wheels as part of the new upgrade programs.

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series

Starting things off is the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-six found in the BMW 540i. This force-fed engine benefits from the G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 V1 module that pushes output from 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft. of torque to 400 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 398 lb-ft. of torque at 4,500 RPM.

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series

On the other end of the spectrum is the turbodiesel BMW M550d with its fierce 400 horsepower and 560 lb-ft. of torque. After the G-Power D-Tronik 5 V1 is installed, output rises to a thundering 460 horsepower at 4,200 RPM and 634 lb-ft. of torque at 2,500 RPM. The same G-Power D-Tronik 5 V1 tuning module can also be installed on the 540d and raise output to a healthy 385 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque. Additionally, there are versions of the D-Tronik 5 V1 module that are tailored to the BMW 520d and 525d.

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series

As an added benefit and peace of mind, owners of both G-Power tuning modules are protected by pre-set functions. On cold starts, the extra power is not available until a pre-determined oil temperature is reached. Power is also cut when a pre-set water and/or oil temperature is exceeded. Both modules also retain the factory diagnostic and engine protection functions.

In addition to the new G-Power tuning modules, owners of the new G30/G31 BMW 5-Series can opt for lightweight Hurricane RR forged wheels. These G-Power alloys are available in 20 x 9.0 and 10.5 x 20 in diameters with 245/35 R20 and 285/30 R20 tires or 21 x 9.0 and 21 x 10.5 sizes with 255/30 ZR21 and 295/25 ZR21 tires.

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series

All of the features upgrades are currently available for the G30/G31-generation BMW 5-Series from G-Power.

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series Specifications

Model: 540i
Tuning: G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 V1
Maximum Horsepower: 400 / 294 kW at 6,000 RPM
Maximum Torque: 398 lb-ft. / 540 Nm at 4,500 RPM

Model: M550d
Tuning: G-Power D-Tronik 5 V1
Maximum Horsepower: 460 / 290 kW at 4,200 RPM
Maximum Torque: 634 lb-ft. / 860 Nm at 2,500 RPM

Model: 540d
Tuning: G-Power D-Tronik 5 V1
Maximum Horsepower: 385 / 283 kW
Maximum Torque: 553 lb-ft. / 750 Nm

G-Power G30/G31 BMW 5-Series Gallery

Source: G-Power

Which BMW 5-Series would you drive with the G-Power tuning module?

