Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!

Upping the power and refining the styling.

The new Ferrari GTC4Lusso isn’t your typical Ferrari sports car. It is a three-door, all-wheel drive, four-seat grand touring coupe that is perfect for daily-driving duties. This oddball machine from Maranello might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the team at Novitec Rosso has made it a bit more appetizing with more power, style, and performance.

The uniquely-shaped Ferrari GTC4Lusso was given a more focused and striking look thanks to a new carbon fiber aerodynamic kit developed in a wind tunnel. The package starts with the front fascia where two front spoilers are fitted to the left and right sections of the bumper and flank a central blade, all of which work to reduce lift.

As air moves towards the rear of the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso, it’s calmed by new rocker panels and a set of carbon covers on the side mirrors. At the rear, a new roof and trunklid spoiler combo generates downforce and works alongside the new diffuser to improve high-speed stability.

To complete the overall look, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso was outfitted with a set of in-house Novitec NF4 forged alloy wheels. These five-double-spoke wheels are among the lightest of their size on the market and are available in virtually any color finish. For the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, the NF4 wheels are fitted in a staggered 21 x 9.0J front and 22 x 12.0J rear setup with 255/30 ZR21 and 315/25 ZR22 high-performance tires, respectively. As an option, customers can also have three-piece Novitec NF7 wheels with optional carbon coating, fitted in the same dimensions and tires. A new set of Novitec sport springs cuts the ride height by up to 35 mm and creates a more athletic stance.

The twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine powering the Ferrari GTC4Lusso can benefit from three different performance kits with two plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic modules. The most powerful of which pushes output all the way up to 709 horsepower at 7,700 RPM and 651 lb-ft. of torque from 3,250 RPM. This allows the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso to reach 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

As part of the tuning programs available to the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, Novitec Rosso can also install a range of exhaust systems. The top-of-the-line features a flap-controlled sound management system and INCONEL construction that cuts 24 lbs. of weight compared to the factory exhaust system.

Inside, the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso can be tailored to each customer’s individual tastes with a variety of materials, stitching designs, and accessories.

The new Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso is currently available as a complete upgrade program or individual accessories.

Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 709 / 521 kW at 7,700 RPM

Maximum Torque: 650.5 lb-ft. / 882 Nm at 3,250 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.2 seconds

Top Speed: 202 mph

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NF4 or NF7 forged alloy

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0J

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 315/25 ZR22

Suspension: Novitec sport springs; up to 35 mm lower

Exterior:

-Three-piece carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber side mirror covers

-Carbon fiber rocker panels

-Carbon fiber roof spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Carbon fiber diffuser

Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso Gallery

Source: Novitec Rosso

