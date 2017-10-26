Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!

Rally Legend 2017

All the good stuff.

If you’re missing the good ol’ days of balls-out rally racing, then the Rally Legend 2017 event right up your alley. This four-day event held in the Republic of San Marino brings rally legends from the past to honor the late Colin McRae.

Rally Legend 2017

This video focuses on Day 2 of the event and shows many classic racecars going sideways and spinning tires through the curving roads of San Marino.

One of the best parts of this Day 2 video is the jump that many drivers flew over and got some serious air, while providing the crowd a bit of a show.

Turn up the volume and listen to the tire-shredding, flame-spitting rally racers!

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

What car would you like to drive at the Rally Legend 2017?

