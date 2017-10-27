Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels

Turbo Targa Series Time!

Over the years, the Porsche 911 Turbo has evolved into a more high-powered yet refined sports car. If you want hardcore track-focused performance, the GT3/GT2 models are right up your alley. But, if high-end luxury and extreme power is your cup of tea, the 911 Turbo is the perfect fit. This 997.1-generation 911 Turbo, however, takes on a more athletic look with its fresh set of Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels.

Hailing all the way from Manilla in the Philippines, this Porsche 911 Turbo turns heads with its more track-oriented fitment and chassis. The entire suspension has been modified and now sits lower for a better center of gravity. A new set of massive AP Racing brakes also helps to bring things to a halt quicker than ever before. This 911 Turbo also boasts a full set of carbon fiber aero at the front, sides, and rear to help optimize airflow, cut lift, and improve downforce for better high-speed performance.

The real part of the eye-catching build, however, is the new set of Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece forged alloy wheels are made from aerospace-grade 6061-T6 aluminum alloy and feature backpad pocketing, floated spoke ends, and step lip rim halves that are designed to cut weight. Each wheel also has a deep concave face that emphasizes power and speed – two hallmarks of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

On this dark and dapper Porsche 911 Turbo, the Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the concave getting progressively deeper from front to rear. Each wheel wears a smooth Satin Black face and Gloss Black lip to match the color scheme of the sports car. Special hidden hardware creates a cleaner look while an optional Carbon Red cap ring adds a motorsport-like flair.

This Porsche 911 Turbo isn’t your average luxury sports car with lots of power. It’s got a taste for the track that the new Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels crave.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 997.1 Porsche 911 Turbo

Wheels: Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Satin Black face, Gloss Black lip

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Wheel Options: Hidden hardware, Carbon Red cap ring

Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the more athletic look of this Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Serie wheels?