The legendary Paris-Dakar rally was one of the greatest off-road races ever held and pushed the limits of man and machine during its time. It was also what inspired Afzal Kahn and his team at Kahn Design when creating the new Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition.

The new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition has a brawny, custom-tailored look that is ready to drive through any kind of terrain. The two-tone black exterior wraps some beefy bodywork while special Cooper Tires chew through mud and dirt.

The more aggressive face on the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition comes thanks to a new bumper with integrated fog lamps and a new nostril grille sitting above. Tougher, wider front and rear wheel arches give the SUV a more purposeful, and intimidating look. At the rear, a new bumper and diffuser combo create a clean but athletic look and house the new centrally-mounted twin cross-hair exhaust system.

The team at Kahn Design worked alongside Cooper Tire when creating the Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition and their presence is felt beneath the bulging fenders. Here, the new 20 x 9.0 Kahn RS wheels in Satin Black wear beefy Cooper Tires with an aggressive tread pattern that allows the SUV to have grip over any terrain. These 275/40/20 Cooper Tires also give the Evoque X-Lander Edition that extra bit of off-road ruggedness that turns heads on or off the road.

Inside, the tough and purposeful exterior shifts to a more welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. Here, the Kahn Design team gave the Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition a bespoke Herringbone black leather interior with unique stitching patterns on the seats, dashboard, center console, and more. New branded sill plates and vented machined aluminum foot pedals make this the place to be.

This new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition is currently available for £55,999. Customers can also custom-tailor their own Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition models from the British brand as well.

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the rugged look of the new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition?