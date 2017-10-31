Get some Downforce with the new Ferrari FXX-K Evo!

The furthest evolution of the LaFerrari.

Ferrari’s XX program has been pretty popular among customer racers since it was first launched in 2005. Since then a small, select range of cars have been offered that are specifically built for the racetrack. The FXX and 599 XX also had Evo variants that pushed the limits of aerodynamics and helped push the brand’s racing development and research programs. The new Ferrari FXX-K Evo is the latest part of the very limited-run of XX cars that takes innovative concepts from Formula 1, GT3, GTE, and Challenge racing series and creates an incredible track-only car.

The new Ferrari FXX-K Evo brings all the knowledge and aerodynamic innovations from the brand’s racing programs and applies it to the standard FXX-K as an upgrade package or a very-limited-run model that’s not homologated for road use. Ferrari engineers worked alongside designers for more than a year using CFD simulations and wind tunnel testing to create the perfect aerodynamic package with downforce levels close to the GT3 and GTE racing models.

The new Ferrari FXX-K Evo sees an increase in its downforce coefficient of 23-percent compared to the previous model, equating to a 75-percent increase over the standard road-going LaFerrari. At 124 mph, the Ferrari FXX-K Evo produces 1,411 lbs. of downforce, while a whopping 1,874 lbs. is generated at its redline speed.

This downforce comes thanks to a more aggressive and innovative aerodynamic package that Ferrari will use in research for their future racing and road vehicles. At the rear, a new twin-profile fixed wing is the centerpiece and works with the active rear spoiler, each amplifying each other. Two side fins and a central fin that improves stability at low yaw angles and supports the three triangular vortex generators. The hot air from the radiators is cleaned up by these vortex generators to increase downforce.

The rear bumper also benefits from improved airflow and cooling. The Ferrari FXX-K Evo has larger bypass vents on the rear wheel arches and channels it more effectively. This takes it away from the rear diffuser to improve downforce by 5-percent.

Up front, the Ferrari FXX-K Evo is more striking, intimidating, and aggressive, but the main goal was aerodynamics. Here, the surface beneath the headlights was hollowed out and new flicks with a vertical turning vane were added along with a new intake to generate efficient downforce and cooling. New vortex generators on the undertray and the improved air channeling helps generate 30-percent more downforce compared to the standard FXX-K.

To accommodate for the increase in downforce, engineers re-calibrated the suspension on the Ferrari FXX-K Evo. They also put the car through 5,000 km of development runs and 15,000 km of reliability testing.

Inside, the Ferrari FXX-K Evo features a new steering wheel that’s made to handle the new levels of grip and performance. Formula 1-derived shift paddles are used along with a KERS Manettino switch for better ease of use and ergonomics. A new 6.5-inch screen sitting to the right of the driver displays the rear view as well as a new telemetry system with clearer readouts.

The new Ferrari FXX-K Evo will be available on a strictly limited basis for a select group of Ferrari clients. The FXX-K Evo will participate in the 2018/2019 XX Program season between March and October, ending with the Finali Mondiali weekend.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo Gallery

Source: Ferrari

What track would would like to take the new Ferrari FXX-K Evo out on?