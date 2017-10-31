Car Videos

Watch this Idiot Try to Show Off and Crash their Skyline!

Posted on

Skyline Drift Crash

Potato-quality filming.

Watching people try to show off and crash their cars while being reckless is pretty satisfying – when nobody gets hurt, of course. This video shows just that in incredible 4K-potato-quality high-definition video with one of the best narrators, ever.

Of course, that’s complete sarcasm, but the actual crash is not. One of the most annoying camera operators with their low-quality-definition video caught this Nissan Skyline revving and drifting in front of a crowd in a busy intersection.

Skyline Drift Crash

We’re not entirely sure where this took place or if it was part of some kind of car show, but it’s a facepalm-worthy crash nonetheless. The driver of the Skyline revs up and then puts the pedal to the metal, going into a full spin with lots of tire smoke. The only problem was that the stunt caused the car to spin with reverse momentum, and due to the lack of traction with the spinning rear wheels, resulted in the car hitting the metal pole behind it.

This, caused the camera operator to erupt in an annoying, ear-piercing ‘gotcha’ rant to everyone watching the then-live video and all of the other spectators that saw it happen right in front of their own eyes. Because getting that type of video instantly makes you cool, you know.

Anyways, the Skyline driver was forced to drive away in shame with a smashed rear bumper for all of the spectators and the internets to see.

Source: ozam YouTube

How embarrassed would you be if you crashed your car while trying to show off like this?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
233
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
G-Power AMG GT S G-Power AMG GT S
225
Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power Works its Magic on the Mercedes-AMG GT S
911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels 911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels
222
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels
Project Kahn Evoque Ground Effect Project Kahn Evoque Ground Effect
214
A Kahn Design

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition is Smooth
CTS-V Compressor 753 CTS-V Compressor 753
210
Aftermarket Tuning News

Show Some Muscle with the GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V “Compressor 753”!
Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
206
A Kahn Design

Go Off-Road with the new Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes! Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes!
203
4x4 Exposure

Friday FAIL: Head-On at the Sand Dunes
Randy Pobst Horsepower vs Torque Randy Pobst Horsepower vs Torque
199
Car Videos

Horsepower vs Torque: Randy Pobst Explains the Difference
Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel
194
Car Videos

Watch and Listen to a Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel
Arden AJ 24 Arden AJ 24
192
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready to Roar with the Arden AJ 24 Jaguar XE
To Top