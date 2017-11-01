Hamann Motorsport Builds the Fastest BMW M4 at Papenburg

A flying 306.4 km/h.

Speed, power, and acceleration are all kings in the world of performance cars. These three statistics are some of the first things that people look for in a sports car. The team at Hamann Motorsport has just taken the crown with one of them with their BMW M4.

On October 24th, the automotive trade journal, AUTOBILD Sportscars, tested a variety of sports cars at the High-Speed Oval in Papenburg to see what car could achieve the highest top speed. The 12.3-km oval track features two steep curves and allows cars to be pushed to their absolute limits. Here, AUTOBILD Sportscars worked alongside TÜV Rheinland engineers and Racelogic with VBOX 3i GPS data loggers to get accurate speed measurements.

The overall winner was the Hamann Motorsport BMW M4. This fine-tuned machine was outfitted with a new aerodynamic kit that includes a carbon fiber front spoiler lip, GT rear wing, and carbon fiber winglets. Larger, 20-inch Hamann “Anniversary” alloy wheels with high-performance Continental 5P tires that are safe for speeds up to 340 km/h were also used for the run.

Under the hood, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine was outfitted with a new Hamann Motorsport auxiliary control unit to increase power. This helped push output to 517 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque.

Armed with the new aerodynamics and added power, the Hamann Motorsport BMW M4 was able to accelerate to 155 mph (250 km/h) in just 1,000 meters. After the sports car reached the 2,000-meter mark, the BMW M4 was clocked at 180 mph (290 km/h). Upon reaching 3,000 meters, the Hamann Motorsport M4 was recorded at 190.3 mph (306.4 km/h), making it the fastest BMW on the track for AUTOBILD sportscars.

While the Hamann Motorsport BMW M4 isn’t the fastest or most powerful BMW ever made, its 190 mph speed over 3 km is nothing short of impressive.

Source: Hamann Motorsport

