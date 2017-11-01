Car Videos

This Peterbuilt will Blow the Doors off your Car!

Posted on

Peterbuilt 379 Acceleration

1,300-HP of diesel fury!

Dump trucks and semi-trailer trucks can sometimes be looked at as a slow inconvenience on roads and highways. They may be delivering goods that we need, but that all goes out the window when you’re stuck behind one.

This Peterbuilt 379 is one truck that isn’t afraid to put down the power and make your car look like a weak, slow machine on the road.

Peterbuilt 379 Acceleration

Built between 1987 and 2007, the Peterbuilt 379 is a class-8 hauler that’s built for work. This modified 379, however, is built for power and speed. The 11.5-ton behemoth packs 1,300 horsepower and loves to show it off.

Just take this video as an example. A Honda “stuck” behind the Peterbuilt as it merges on an on-ramp is left in the dust after the driver hits the throttle and speeds past a Fed-Ex truck on the highway.

That’s just impressive.

Source: IMSEMICRAZY YouTube

How would you like to get behind the wheel of this 1,300-HP Peterbuilt 379?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
238
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
G-Power AMG GT S G-Power AMG GT S
231
Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power Works its Magic on the Mercedes-AMG GT S
911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels 911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels
227
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels
Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
216
A Kahn Design

Go Off-Road with the new Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
CTS-V Compressor 753 CTS-V Compressor 753
215
Aftermarket Tuning News

Show Some Muscle with the GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V “Compressor 753”!
Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes! Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes!
206
4x4 Exposure

Friday FAIL: Head-On at the Sand Dunes
Randy Pobst Horsepower vs Torque Randy Pobst Horsepower vs Torque
202
Car Videos

Horsepower vs Torque: Randy Pobst Explains the Difference
Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel
199
Car Videos

Watch and Listen to a Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel
Arden AJ 24 Arden AJ 24
196
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready to Roar with the Arden AJ 24 Jaguar XE
McLaren MSO HS PUR 4OUR McLaren MSO HS PUR 4OUR
194
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren MSO HS with PUR 4OUR Wheels
To Top