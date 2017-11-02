The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Boosted for SEMA!

Supercharged fun.

Remember the days of performance trucks? They used to be all the rage, and judging by the popularity of the Ford F-150 Raptor, they still are. The only problem is that there isn’t exactly a huge range of offerings from GM and Dodge. However, that could change thanks to the new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept at the 2017 SEMA Show.

The new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept has the looks and power to make quite a statement on the pavement. The 5.3-liter V-8 naturally-aspirated engine that comes stock gains a new intercooled supercharger that’s based on the unit packed into the LT4 motor on the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1.

Armed with the new supercharger, a performance cold-air induction system, and 5.3-liter cat-back exhaust system with polished tip, the new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept produces over 100-horsepower more than the stock motor. That means there’s more than 455 horsepower going to the wheels for drivers to enjoy.

Performance also comes from a new pair of front six-piston Brembo brakes with red-painted calipers, 22-inch aluminum wheels sporting a custom finish, and 22-inch high-performance tires.

Visually, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept showcases its performance through a host of new upgrades. A new hood, air ducts, and lower front fascia create a more imposing presence for the truck along with the body-color grille surrounds and bumpers. Dark Android window moldings, smoked headlights and taillights, and Black bowtie badges provide some contrast to the Enhanced Satin Steel Grey exterior. Finishing it all off are custom exterior graphics.

Inside, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept features a Black suede-wrapped steering wheel with red stripe at the 12 o’clock mark and Black bowtie. Facing the driver are carbon fiber Z71 gauges and an LCD competition-style data logger app. All-weather floor liners and a rear underseat storage organizer also come standard.

There is no official word on whether the new upgrades featured on the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept will be available on future Silverado models or as a standalone vehicle. The Ford F-150 Raptor could use a bit of competition though.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept Gallery

Source: Chevrolet

Would you like to drive the 455+ HP 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept?