The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is a Six-Wheeled Monster!

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them.” – John Hennessey.

The SEMA Show in Las Vegas is the big stage where automakers and aftermarket tuners go to showcase their latest and greatest upgrades and customizations. It’s the event that everyone in the tuning world circles every year, and Hennessey Performance brought out the big guns this year with their new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6.

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them”, said John Hennessey, Founder & CEO of Hennessey Performance. “The new 2017 Raptor is going to be one of the best all-around trucks ever built. We are excited to help take it to the next level both in terms of performance and exclusivity.”

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is based on the standard 2017-2018 Ford F-150 Raptor four-door truck. Hennessey Performance modifies the truck by adding on special 6×6 locking rear axles for the ultimate in off-road performance. An upgraded Fox suspension, 20-inch wheels, and meaty off-road tires ensure no terrain is unpassable.

Elsewhere, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 benefits from new front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive and powerful look, a roll bar at the rear, and an LED light bar across the roof.

For those that need more power over the standard 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque, Hennessey Performance offers a VelociRaptor 600 twin-turbo upgrade. This $22,500 upgrade includes new turbochargers, a stainless steel exhaust, upgraded front-mounted air-to-air intercooler, new piping, and re-tuned ECU software, resulting in more than 600 horsepower.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 can also be equipped with a $22,000 Brembo brake system with six-piston calipers and rotors. Elsewhere, customers can opt for larger wheels and tires, new LED lighting, a custom-tailored interior, new electronics, and an armoring system.

We will be building just 50 VelociRaptor 6X6’s, which makes it not only one of the most aggressive and unique vehicles on the market but also one of the most exclusive,” said Hennessey.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 starts at $295,000 with the featured show car at SEMA costing $349,000. Only 50 vehicles will be produced, and can be ordered directly from Hennessey Performance or from select Hennessey/Ford dealers.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Would you like to take the new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 off-road?