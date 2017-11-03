Aftermarket Tuning News

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is a Six-Wheeled Monster!

Posted on

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them.” – John Hennessey.

The SEMA Show in Las Vegas is the big stage where automakers and aftermarket tuners go to showcase their latest and greatest upgrades and customizations. It’s the event that everyone in the tuning world circles every year, and Hennessey Performance brought out the big guns this year with their new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them”, said John Hennessey, Founder & CEO of Hennessey Performance. “The new 2017 Raptor is going to be one of the best all-around trucks ever built. We are excited to help take it to the next level both in terms of performance and exclusivity.”

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 is based on the standard 2017-2018 Ford F-150 Raptor four-door truck. Hennessey Performance modifies the truck by adding on special 6×6 locking rear axles for the ultimate in off-road performance. An upgraded Fox suspension, 20-inch wheels, and meaty off-road tires ensure no terrain is unpassable.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

Elsewhere, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 benefits from new front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive and powerful look, a roll bar at the rear, and an LED light bar across the roof.

For those that need more power over the standard 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque, Hennessey Performance offers a VelociRaptor 600 twin-turbo upgrade. This $22,500 upgrade includes new turbochargers, a stainless steel exhaust, upgraded front-mounted air-to-air intercooler, new piping, and re-tuned ECU software, resulting in more than 600 horsepower.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 can also be equipped with a $22,000 Brembo brake system with six-piston calipers and rotors. Elsewhere, customers can opt for larger wheels and tires, new LED lighting, a custom-tailored interior, new electronics, and an armoring system.

We will be building just 50 VelociRaptor 6X6’s, which makes it not only one of the most aggressive and unique vehicles on the market but also one of the most exclusive,” said Hennessey.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 starts at $295,000 with the featured show car at SEMA costing $349,000. Only 50 vehicles will be produced, and can be ordered directly from Hennessey Performance or from select Hennessey/Ford dealers.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Would you like to take the new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 off-road?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
251
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
G-Power AMG GT S G-Power AMG GT S
245
Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power Works its Magic on the Mercedes-AMG GT S
911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels 911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels
243
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels
Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
224
A Kahn Design

Go Off-Road with the new Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track
Arden AJ 24 Arden AJ 24
220
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready to Roar with the Arden AJ 24 Jaguar XE
Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes! Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes!
214
4x4 Exposure

Friday FAIL: Head-On at the Sand Dunes
BMW M3 PUR FL26 BMW M3 PUR FL26
207
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with PUR FL26 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Honda CRX Stunt Crash Friday FAIL: Honda CRX Stunt Crash
194
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Kids are Pretty Stupid these Days
2013 Power Wheels Barbie Mustang Dyno 2013 Power Wheels Barbie Mustang Dyno
188
Car Videos

Watch this 2013 Power Wheels Barbie Mustang Fly off a Dyno!
Agera RS World Record Agera RS World Record
180
Car Videos

Watch Koenigsegg Give Bugatti the Finger with this 0-400-0 KM/H Run!
To Top