Enjoy another Limited Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’!

The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’.

It’s a mouthful of a name, but this Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ is worth the pronunciation and the drive. The iconic Defender is taken to a new level and paid tribute to by the Chelsea Truck Company with new exterior and interior styling, chassis goodies, and even more power.

Visually, the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ is more imposing and rugged while staying true to its off-road roots. The Defender has been outfitted with extended front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures. Up front, a new bumper with integrated lighting, a sump guard, mesh hood vents, and an X-Lander grille create a fresh, new look with a purpose. At the rear, a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover is worn.

Beneath the massive fenders on the Defender ‘The End Edition’ sits a new set of Kahn Mondial wheels. Finished in Volcanic Black, these fat five-spoke wheels are shod in 275/55/20 tires and hid painted brake calipers. Upgraded gas shocks, steering damper, and a suspension lift means that off-roading is even more fun. Hard-wearing mud flaps were also installed with the rear pair incorporating the new stainless steel twin cross-hair exhaust system.

For those that want even more performance, the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ can be outfitted with a new Kahn Power Upgrade unit as an option. This plug-and-play hardware can be installed and removed easily, and increases power, creates a smoother power band, and improves overall fuel economy for the turbodiesel motor.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass, drivers and passengers will be treated to a sea of soft quilted and perforated leather. The new upholstery covers the front GTB seats, middle, and rear folding seats along with the center console, passenger dashboard, door panels, grab handles, instrument binnacle, rear door panel, roof headliner, and even the sun visors.

Elsewhere, a new Churchill time clock, Kahn billet steering wheel, vented machined aluminum foot pedals, and a black speedometer and tachometer display give the driver a better experience. New rear cabin access LED lights, hard wearing floor mats, and door entry sill plates all make the interior of the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ the place to be.

This featured Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ is currently available for £99,995. Customers can also personalize their own Land Rover Defender with parts featured here separately.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Painted Brake Calipers

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

Interior:

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Middle Row Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ Gallery

Source: Chelsea Truck Company

