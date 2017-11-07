Get ready for 301 MPH with the Hennessey Performance Venom F5!

All-new and aiming to set new records.

The 2017 SEMA Show had a wide range of stars on display but none quite measured up to the sheer performance and exclusivity of the new Hennessey Performance Venom F5. At the Shell “Pioneering Performance” experience at the SEMA Show, John Hennessey unveiled the new Venom F5 that’s made to break records.

Co-engineered by Shell, Pennzoil, and Hennessey, the new Hennessey Venom F5 has been engineered from the ground up with an all-new chassis, carbon fiber body, aerodynamics, and drivetrain.

“We’ve designed F5 to be timeless so that in 25 years it will still have a level of performance and design that will be unmatched,” said John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO. “The F5 is an all new car, designed and built from the ground up, from the engine to the chassis. We expect the Venom F5, named for the most powerful tornado speed winds on the Fujita scale, to be the first road car capable of achieving more than 300 mph and have worked closely with Pennzoil to get us across the finish line.”

The entire body of the new Hennessey Venom F5 is made from carbon fiber and designed to provide the right amount of downforce with minimum drag. Thanks to the active aerodynamics, the drag coefficient of the new Venom F5 will be as low as 0.33.

Powering the new Hennessey Venom F5 will be a newly-developed twin-turbocharged V-8 engine lubricated by Pennzoil that is set to produce over 1,600 horsepower. This will be sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed single-clutch paddle-shift transmission. Thanks to the low 2,950-lb. curb weight from the carbon fiber body and all-new chassis, the performance for the Venom F5 is expected to be unlike anything else on the road.

All of this adds up to some out of this world preliminary figures. The Hennessey Venom F5 is expected to accelerate from 0-186 mph in less than 10 seconds. That’s faster than a Formula 1 racecar. Speeding from 0-249-0 mph (0-400-0 km/h) is said to take less than 30 seconds. For reference, the Bugatti Chiron did that feat in 41.96 seconds while the Koenigsegg Agera RS did it in 36.44 seconds. Top speed is claimed to be 301 mph.

“Shell is fortunate to have forged technical and co-engineering alliances with some of the most revered automotive visionaries in the industry,” said Patty Lanning, Vice President of Marketing, Shell Lubricants. “Working hand-in-hand with Hennessey on one of the most stunning road cars we’ve seen has been an incredible experience. We share a passion for performance and know that Pennzoil will protect the F5’s engine through development and testing to production.”

Not only does Pennzoil lubricate the engine of the Hennessey Venom F5 and all other Hennessey builds, but Shell NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline is used to fuel all of their vehicles for testing.

The new Hennessey Venom F5 will be limited to just 24 cars with each one starting at $1.6 million.

Hennessey Venom F5 Specifications

Preliminary Specifications:

Maximum Horsepower: 1,600

Top Speed: 301 mph

Acceleration 0-186 mph: < 10.0 seconds

Performance 0-249-0 mph: < 30.0 seconds

