Celebrate 70 Years of Ferrari with some Racecars!

2017 Finali Mondiali

Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2017

It has been 70 years since the first Ferrari-badged car was made in 1947. Few automakers have had such a rich and storied history as the iconic Prancing Horse, and a big celebration was in order for the 70th anniversary.

2017 Finali Mondiali

The 2017 Finali Mondiali Ferrari was held at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy, and on Sunday, October 29th, it was home to some Scuderia Ferrari racers and their XX program.

The 70th Anniversary celebration saw cars such as the Ferrari F40 LM, 458 GT2, 458 GT3, 575 GT1, LaFerrari FXX-K, 599-XX, and much more, followed by Formula 1 cars from the past and present. The finale saw three 2009 F60 F1 cars driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini and Davide Rigon race around the track, do burnouts, and stunts for the crowd to enjoy.

This is one video that you need to turn the volume up to the max.

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

What was your favorite car at the 70th anniversary at the 2017 Finali Mondiali Ferrari on Mugello?

