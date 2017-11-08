Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Ready to Fly with the new Gemballa GT Concept!

Gemballa GT Concept

A SEMA Porsche Special.

It’s not often that you see Gemballa with a presence at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, but this year, they brought out the big guns. The 2017 event saw them put their new Gemballa GT Concept on display with some serious power, widebody kit, and loads of other goodies.

Gemballa GT Concept

The new Gemballa GT Concept is based on a 991 Porsche 911 Turbo but with a whole lotta’ fun. Visually, the sports car is more intimidating than ever before thanks to the new aerodynamic body kit. Things start with a new front bumper with integrated carbon fiber lip. Fender extensions at the front and rear widen the track by 30- and 50 mm, respectively to allow for a larger wheel and tire fitment. These are connected by a new pair of side skirts. At the rear, the Gemballa GT Concept features a new bumper with integrated carbon fiber diffuser. Above, a new engine cover with carbon fiber insert helps improve cooling while a large adjustable carbon fiber wing spoiler helps to generate all sorts of downforce.

Gemballa GT Concept

Sitting beneath those fat fenders is a new set of GSR-F1 forged wheels. These lightweight alloys help cut down on weight for better overall performance and have a wider setup for a bigger footprint. Up front, the wheels measure 21 x 9.0 and wear 255/30 ZR21 high-performance tires on the Gemballa GT Concept while the rear comes in with a 21 x 12.0 and 325/25 ZR21 fitment. This is paired up with a new carbon ceramic brake system featuring six-piston calipers and 380 mm discs up front and a four-piston, 360 mm setup at the rear. A new adjustable suspension helps sharpen up handling even more.

Gemballa GT Concept

The 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine at the rear of the Gemballa GT Concept has quite a few new upgrades to make some serious power. Here, a new pair of turbochargers, manifolds, pressure pipes, throttle body piping, and optional Karbon airbox is used. The engine’s compression has been reduced, and larger valves were installed alongside reinforced connecting rods while the inlet and outlet ports were enlarged. A new sport exhaust system with metal catalytic converters was also added. To finish it all off, the transmission and engine control units were equipped with new software.

Gemballa GT Concept

After all the engine upgrades, the Gemballa GT Concept produces a whopping 828 horsepower at 7,000 RPM and 702 lb-ft. of torque at 5,200 RPM. This allows it to accelerate to 62 mph in just 2.38 seconds from rest. Hitting 124 mph from rest takes just 7.5 seconds while 186 mph is reached in only 18.8 seconds. Top speed is expected to be in excess of 224 mph.

While performance is the name of the game, Gemballa’s upholstery team was able to give the super car some custom-tailored luxury. Inside, the Gemballa GT Concept wears alcantara on the bucket seats, newly-installed roll bar, and other high-touch areas. Fine leather hides are also used throughout the cabin. The Gemballa logos have been embroidered on the floor mats and head rests.

Gemballa GT Concept

The new Gemballa GT Concept showcases the possibilities that the German car tuning company is capable of producing. Customers will be able to upgrade their vehicle with parts featured on the GT Concept in the future.

Gemballa GT Concept Specifications

Engine:
Maximum Horsepower: 828 / 609 kW at 7,000 RPM
Maximum Torque: 702 lb-ft. / 952 Nm at 5,200 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.38 seconds
Acceleration 0-124 mph: 7.5 seconds
Acceleration 0-186 mph: 18.8 seconds
Acceleration 62-124 mph: 4.7 seconds
Acceleration 124-186 mph: 11.9 seconds
Top Speed: 224 mph/360 km/h (TBA)

Gemballa GT Concept Gallery

Source: Gemballa

Is the 828-HP Gemballa GT Concept the craziest aftermarket Porsche 911 Turbo you’ve ever seen?

Comments

