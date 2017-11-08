Car Videos

Watch this Salesmen get his Head Stuck in a Van Door!

Posted on

Car Salesmen Head Stuck in Door

Probably not the smartest idea.

Vehicles these days are packed with all kinds of safety features to protect passengers. There are even systems that are designed to prevent things from getting caught case an occupant decides to tempt the automatically-closing door.

At a car dealership in China, one salesperson decided to show off a Buick GL8 minivan’s safety sensor that prevents the door from closing when it detects an object is in the way. It’s a smart feature to protect occupants and and/or prevent your door from breaking while trying to close on an object.

Car Salesmen Head Stuck in Door

So, this salesperson decided that it would be good to show just how safe it was by placing his head inside the closing door. The only problem was that the safety feature didn’t work properly and the salesperson’s head got caught in the closing door.

Thankfully, the salesperson wasn’t injured, but you can bet that his ego was.

Source: BTMG YouTube

How stupid was this salesmen to stick his head in a closing door to show off a safety feature?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Arden AJ 24 Arden AJ 24
315
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready to Roar with the Arden AJ 24 Jaguar XE
911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels 911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels
300
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels
BMW M3 PUR FL26 BMW M3 PUR FL26
271
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with PUR FL26 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes! Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes!
248
4x4 Exposure

Friday FAIL: Head-On at the Sand Dunes
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS
223
Porsche

Turn up the Performance with the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
220
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Agera RS World Record Agera RS World Record
220
Car Videos

Watch Koenigsegg Give Bugatti the Finger with this 0-400-0 KM/H Run!
Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
217
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
McLaren 720S Drag Race McLaren 720S Drag Race
214
Bugatti

Watch a McLaren 720S Take on some Heavyweights in a Drag Race!
Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63
207
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!
To Top