Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Don’t Drive your Ferrari through Water!

Posted on

Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta in Water

Caulk the wagon and float it across, or attempt to ford the river?

If you have one of the first Ferrari F12Berlinettas in Argentina, then you want to keep that beauty from Maranello as clean and damage-free as possible. This owner, however, didn’t seem to have that in mind when he tried to drive through a ford in San Clemente, Cordoba.

Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta in Water

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is one of the last cars that you would want to drive off-road. The suspension, wheels, tires, bodywork, and drivetrain are designed for maximum performance on the road – not off of it. It’s low, fast, and not made to go through dirt and mud, let alone water.

This driver thought that it could drive through the deep water in this ford. They quickly realized that doing so would be impossible after water got sucked into the engine and the transmission locked up.

Thankfully, a Toyota Hilux came to the rescue and was able to tow the super car out of the ford as water drained from the tailpipes.

Good luck getting that Ferrari to run properly.

Source: Autoblog Argentina

How stupid was this driver that tried to drive through a creek with their Ferrari F12Berlinetta?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels 911 Targa Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels
309
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels
BMW M3 PUR FL26 BMW M3 PUR FL26
284
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with PUR FL26 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes! Friday FAIL: Pay Attention while Driving in the Sand Dunes!
257
4x4 Exposure

Friday FAIL: Head-On at the Sand Dunes
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS
238
Porsche

Turn up the Performance with the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS!
Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
237
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
234
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63
221
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
210
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Afzal Kahn Vengeance /DRIVE Interview Afzal Kahn Vengeance /DRIVE Interview
195
A Kahn Design

Step inside the Kahn Vengeance with Afzal Kahn and /DRIVE!
Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel
193
Car Videos

Listen to Six Koenigseggs Drive through a Tunnel!
To Top