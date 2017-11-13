Hop in the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car!

Powder Blue Pearl luxury.

The latest SUV to come from Project Kahn has quite the mouthful of a name and a show-stopping style inside and out. The Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car is the perfect SUV for those looking to make an impact and ride in refinement.

Right off the bat, the biggest eye-catching aspect of this SUV is its Powder Blue Pearl exterior color that’s contrasted by a smooth Black roof and other accessories. New carbon composite front and rear bumper assemblies keep weight low, add in a fresh look, and incorporate the factory fog lights. Up front, the bumper also features new 3-D mesh intake inserts. Above, a new grille with floating insert matches the 3-D style while ‘KAHN’ branding is proudly on display.

The new Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car also sports a fresh set of Kahn RS650 wheels measuring a commanding 23 x 9.5 with 305/30/23 tires. A new stainless steel quad exhaust with cross-hair tailpipes is also perfectly integrated into the rear bumper.

The interior of the Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is the place to be. New Black quilted and perforated Herringbone leather has been applied to the seats and isn’t just soft to the touch, but easy on the eyes. The same leather was also used to upholster the door tops, arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and steering wheel center. Elsewhere, new stainless steel door sill plates and machined aluminum foot pedals were also installed for that extra touch of refinement.

The new Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car also comes with some added value. According to the independent trade experts at CAP, the Kahn-designed SUV shows an 18-percent increase in residual value compared to the standard model.

This featured Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car is currently available for £86,999. A 3.0- and 5.0-liter gasoline variant will also be available.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-RS 650 23″ Forged Wheels inc. 305x30x23″ Continental Tires

-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler

-Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

Interior:

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

