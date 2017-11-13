A Kahn Design

Hop in the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car!

Posted on

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

Powder Blue Pearl luxury.

The latest SUV to come from Project Kahn has quite the mouthful of a name and a show-stopping style inside and out. The Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car is the perfect SUV for those looking to make an impact and ride in refinement.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

Right off the bat, the biggest eye-catching aspect of this SUV is its Powder Blue Pearl exterior color that’s contrasted by a smooth Black roof and other accessories. New carbon composite front and rear bumper assemblies keep weight low, add in a fresh look, and incorporate the factory fog lights. Up front, the bumper also features new 3-D mesh intake inserts. Above, a new grille with floating insert matches the 3-D style while ‘KAHN’ branding is proudly on display.

The new Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car also sports a fresh set of Kahn RS650 wheels measuring a commanding 23 x 9.5 with 305/30/23 tires. A new stainless steel quad exhaust with cross-hair tailpipes is also perfectly integrated into the rear bumper.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

The interior of the Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is the place to be. New Black quilted and perforated Herringbone leather has been applied to the seats and isn’t just soft to the touch, but easy on the eyes. The same leather was also used to upholster the door tops, arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and steering wheel center. Elsewhere, new stainless steel door sill plates and machined aluminum foot pedals were also installed for that extra touch of refinement.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

The new Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car also comes with some added value. According to the independent trade experts at CAP, the Kahn-designed SUV shows an 18-percent increase in residual value compared to the standard model.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

This featured Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Dynamic Pace Car is currently available for £86,999. A 3.0- and 5.0-liter gasoline variant will also be available.

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:
-RS 650 23″ Forged Wheels inc. 305x30x23″ Continental Tires
-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo
-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
-Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler
-Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black
-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh
-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

Interior:
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Powder Blue Pearl Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

BMW M3 PUR FL26 BMW M3 PUR FL26
293
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with PUR FL26 Wheels
Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
268
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
256
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS
249
Porsche

Turn up the Performance with the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS!
Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63
230
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
228
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
221
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
The Supercar Owners Circle Event 2017 The Supercar Owners Circle Event 2017
211
Car Videos

Slice through the Alps with some Iconic Super Cars!
Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel
200
Car Videos

Listen to Six Koenigseggs Drive through a Tunnel!
Volvo Polestar 1 Volvo Polestar 1
195
Vehicle Make

Get Electrified with the new Polestar 1 and the Brand’s Future
To Top