Audi

Watch this Skater Jump on an Audi R8!

Posted on

Skateboarder jumps on Audi R8

Didn’t even stick the landing.

If you own a car, then you likely don’t want it to be damaged. The same goes for people that own sports cars and super cars. While they may have the money to be able to afford these machines, they still don’t like to have to pay for repairs. This skateboarder didn’t seem to care about that.

Skateboarder jumps on Audi R8

According to Reddit, a skateboarder in Tampa Bay, Florida was caught jumping on the hood of an Audi R8 with their skateboard on video. The video was allegedly uploaded to skateboarder, Dalton Newbury’s, Instagram account, and was subsequently taken down. That wasn’t before the video was downloaded and shared for others to see.

Why someone would feel the need to skateboard onto someone’s Audi R8 is beyond us. We’re sure that the owner is not happy about the damage and most likely contacted police if they saw the video.

To top it all off, they couldn’t even stick the landing.

Source: Reddit

How mad would you be if you saw someone skate on your super car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

BMW M3 PUR FL26 BMW M3 PUR FL26
294
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with PUR FL26 Wheels
Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
269
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
256
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS
249
Porsche

Turn up the Performance with the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS!
Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63
230
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
229
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
223
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
The Supercar Owners Circle Event 2017 The Supercar Owners Circle Event 2017
214
Car Videos

Slice through the Alps with some Iconic Super Cars!
Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel
200
Car Videos

Listen to Six Koenigseggs Drive through a Tunnel!
Volvo Polestar 1 Volvo Polestar 1
195
Vehicle Make

Get Electrified with the new Polestar 1 and the Brand’s Future
To Top