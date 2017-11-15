Car Videos

Enjoy the last Nürburgring Nordschleife Drift and Crash fun of the Season!

Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes and Drifts

Winter is here.

Winter is essentially here for the Northern Hemisphere and with it, tracks are shutting down for the season. One of them is the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and this snow-filled video shows us just why.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes and Drifts

It’s always fun to see what’s flying around the ‘Ring and the craziness that occurs across the 12.9-mile track. Thankfully, Auto Addiction was there on November 11th and 12th to record all the cars, some drifting, and crashes during the wet, snowy weather.

A calm, relaxing snow was falling and it caused some pretty hectic conditions at one portion of the track. The wet asphalt caused quite a few spin outs and resulted in one new BMW M3 to lose traction and hit a wall.

The wet track also gave some of the more adventurous drivers the opportunity to get some drifting in around the turns.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Would you have the courage to drive on a wet Nürburgring Nordschleife?

