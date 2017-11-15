Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

Featured Fitment

Platinum Group Mansory Mercedes G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

Off-road style and high-end luxury.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been one of the most iconic off-road vehicles since it was first introduced in 1979. It has been used in a variety of applications, seen a wide range of variants, and been used in many different ways. Today, it’s still an impressive off-road machine but also has a bit of on-road performance and luxury that makes the SUV special. Now, 463 Industries is putting it in a league of its own with their new GC01 wheels that are specially-designed for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon and 4×4².

Platinum Group Mansory Mercedes G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

Drawing its name from the chassis code for the current-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class, 463 Industries has created a wheel that perfectly celebrates the rugged and luxurious nature of the SUV.

The 463 Industries GC01 wheel is a seven-spoke wheel with a stamped aluminum bead lock ring secured by steel hardware. It’s made for off-road excursions yet has the high-end look that G-Class owners crave. The GC01 wheel is available in a standard Satin Black finish with a vibrant Red-painted lip that adds that extra touch of exclusivity. As an added bonus, all of the factory Mercedes-Benz center caps are compatible with the GC01 wheels.

Platinum Group Mansory Mercedes G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

The new 463 Industries GC01 wheel is designed around the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and isn’t just some wheel that’s designed for a variety of vehicle applications. The brawny, tough design works well with blending a high-end refinement that isn’t seen with true off-road wheels, much like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Platinum Group Mansory Mercedes G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

At the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the new 463 Industries GC01 wheels made their worldwide debut on a Mansory carbon fiber Mercedes-AMG G63, commissioned by Platinum Group. On the big and bold show car, the 463 Industries GC01 wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.5 fitment at the front and rear with a mighty set of 35-inch Atturo Trail Blade Boss tires that are made for cutting through any kind of terrain.

Platinum Group Mansory Mercedes G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels (4)

The new 463 Industries GC01 wheels are currently available in a 20 x 9.5 size for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon and a larger 22 x 9.5 size for the 4×4².

Photo Credit: 463 Industries, Christian Wilson

