Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels

Off-road style and high-end luxury.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been one of the most iconic off-road vehicles since it was first introduced in 1979. It has been used in a variety of applications, seen a wide range of variants, and been used in many different ways. Today, it’s still an impressive off-road machine but also has a bit of on-road performance and luxury that makes the SUV special. Now, 463 Industries is putting it in a league of its own with their new GC01 wheels that are specially-designed for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon and 4×4².

Drawing its name from the chassis code for the current-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class, 463 Industries has created a wheel that perfectly celebrates the rugged and luxurious nature of the SUV.

The 463 Industries GC01 wheel is a seven-spoke wheel with a stamped aluminum bead lock ring secured by steel hardware. It’s made for off-road excursions yet has the high-end look that G-Class owners crave. The GC01 wheel is available in a standard Satin Black finish with a vibrant Red-painted lip that adds that extra touch of exclusivity. As an added bonus, all of the factory Mercedes-Benz center caps are compatible with the GC01 wheels.

The new 463 Industries GC01 wheel is designed around the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and isn’t just some wheel that’s designed for a variety of vehicle applications. The brawny, tough design works well with blending a high-end refinement that isn’t seen with true off-road wheels, much like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

At the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the new 463 Industries GC01 wheels made their worldwide debut on a Mansory carbon fiber Mercedes-AMG G63, commissioned by Platinum Group. On the big and bold show car, the 463 Industries GC01 wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.5 fitment at the front and rear with a mighty set of 35-inch Atturo Trail Blade Boss tires that are made for cutting through any kind of terrain.

The new 463 Industries GC01 wheels are currently available in a 20 x 9.5 size for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon and a larger 22 x 9.5 size for the 4×4².

Photo Credit: 463 Industries, Christian Wilson

