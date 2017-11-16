ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the Power and Fun with the Audi S5!

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Sportback

More excitement for the Sportback and Cabriolet.

Audi recently introduced their new S5 models and ABT Sportsline is already taking advantage with a range of new upgrades for the S5 Sportback and Cabriolet. Not only is there more power to be had on tap, but there’s also a fresh, more aggressive look.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabriolet

Both the Audi S5 Sportback and Cabriolet benefit from a new ABT Engine Control system. This pushes the standard 349 horsepower, 369 lb-ft. of torque output of the 3.0-liter, turbocharged V-6 engine up to 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. And ABT Sportsline rear muffler includes a dual pair of 89 mm tailpipes finished in Black Chrome or Chrome, and provide a more audible soundtrack for drivers, especially in the Cabriolet model.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Sportback

In the non-S models, ABT Sportsline also offers variants of the Engine Control system to increase power as well. The 2.0 TFSI models can be boosted up to 330 horsepower while the 2.0 TDI goes up to 215 horsepower. The 3.0 TDI can get a boost up to 250 horsepower and the more powerful factory 3.0 TDI can get a bump up to 325 horsepower.

To go along with the increase in power, ABT Sportsline offers a range of wheels and sport tires for the Audi S5 Sportback and Cabriolet. Customers can choose from 19- or 20-inch FR, GR, DR, or ER-C wheels in a range of finishes that include Gun-Metal, Silverbulet, or Mystic Black. Also in the works is an ABT Height Adjustable Suspension kit for both A5 and S5 models that can reduce the ride height between 15- and 40 mm.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabriolet

In terms of styling, ABT Sportsline has given both Audi S5 variants a more aggressive look without going overboard. A new ABT front spoiler extends outwards and creates a more imposing presence with its offset air splitter. At the rear, a new skirt is available with a diffuser design for a more athletic character.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabriolet

The full range of upgrades shown on the ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Sportback and Cabriolet are currently available on the two aforementioned variants as well as applicable A5 models.

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-6
Aspiration: Turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 425 (313 kW)
Maximum Torque: 406 lb-ft. / 550 Nm
-ABT Engine Control
-ABT Rear Muffler

Wheels and Suspension:
Wheels: ABT FR, GR, DR, or ER-C
Wheel Diameters: 19- or 20-inches
Wheel Finishes: Gun-Metal, Silverbullet, Mystic Black
Suspension: ABT Height Adjustable Suspension Kit, 15-40 mm lower

Exterior:
-ABT Front Spoiler
-ABT Rear Skirt

ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Would you pick the 425-HP ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Sportback or Cabriolet?

