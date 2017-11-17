Limited Widebody Luxury.

Rolls Royce is a name synonymous with luxury, style, and exclusivity. The British automaker is well-known across the globe for its excellence in opulent motoring, and the team at Spofec is looking to take that one step further while adding a dose of aggression. The new Spofec Overdose brings the drop-top Rolls Royce Dawn to a whole new level of custom-tailored luxury with a widebody style and power.

The new Spofec Overdose was created and developed alongside German designer, Vittorio Strosek, who has almost four-decades-worth of working with widebody vehicles. Only eight of these specially-crafted Spofec Overdose Rolls Royce Dawn models will be made, making them quite the collector’s item.

The new Spofec Overdose is wider and has a more aggressive stance than your average production Rolls Royce Dawn. A whopping 7.0 cm has been added up front and another 13.0 cm at the rear with the newly extended fenders. These are connected by a pair of side skirts that emphasize the hourglass shape of the ultra-luxury convertible and feature an air intake to cool the rear brakes.

Up front, a new carbon fiber bumper proudly stares forward on the Spofec Overdose. This unit seamlessly flows into the extended front fenders and has three large air intakes to cool the engine. The bumper was also designed in a way that reduces lift up front for better stability. At the rear, a new carbon fiber bumper is also utilized and integrates the larger fenders. Above, a new spoiler lip adds a touch of downforce at high speeds.

Sitting beneath the wider fender flares is a new set of Spofec SP1 alloy wheels. These ten, staggered double-spoke wheels have a high-end complex shape that fits perfectly with the exclusive Spofec Overdose. Up front, the SP1 alloys measure 9.0J x 22 with 265/35 ZR22 high-performance tires while the rear comes in with a wider 10.5J x 22 and 295/30 ZR22 fitment. A new air suspension control module reduces the ride height by approximately 40 mm up until the car reaches 87 mph, where it returns to the normal height.

For those that like pushing their car to the limit, the Spofec Overdose can be outfitted with a carbon-ceramic high-performance braking system that cuts 84 lbs. of weight. The optional brakes include 405 x 30 mm ventilated discs up front and 395 x 38 mm discs at the rear that provide better, more reliable stopping power.

Under the hood, the 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12 of the Spofec Overdose got a generous boost in power thanks to the new plug-and-play N-Tronic module. This unit modifies the fuel injection, ignition, and boost pressure mapping to generate more power. In total, a thundering 686 horsepower at 5,400 RPM and 773 lb-ft. of torque at 1,800 RPM is produced, sending the Spofec Overdose to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds from rest. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph to preserve the tires.

The interior of the Spofec Overdose will be custom tailored to each owner. A wide range of fine leather, alcantara, woods, and carbon fiber are all available along with a host of accessories to create a truly unique luxury motoring experience.

Only eight of the Spofec Overdose models will be produced, so hurry up and get yours before they sell out!

Spofec Overdose Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.6 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 686 / 505 kW at 5,400 RPM

Maximum Torque: 772.8 lb-ft. / 980 Nm at 1,800 RPM

-N-Tronic plug-and-play module

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 4.6 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph / 250 km/h (electronically-limited)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:

Wheels: Spofec SP1 alloy

Front Wheels: 9.0J x 22

Rear Wheels: 10.5J x 22

Front Tires: 265/35 ZR22

Rear Tires: 295/30 ZR22

Suspension: Electronic control module, approx. 40 mm lower

Brakes: Carbon-ceramic high-performance

Front Discs: 405 x 30 mm

Rear Discs: 395 x 38 mm

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front bumper

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber extended front and rear fenders

-Carbon fiber rear bumper

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler lip

Spofec Overdose Gallery

Source: Spofec

Would you like to get behind one of the eight total Spofec Overdose Rolls Royce Dawns?