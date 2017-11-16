Take in the Auditory Beauty that is the Ferrari F 333 SP!

Who needs Formula 1 with these sounds?

The Ferrari F 353 SP might not have had the glory of its Formula 1 siblings but it was quite the car during its time, marking the automaker’s return to sports car racing. It won the IMSA Championship with its carbon fiber and Nomex chassis, and 65-degree, 4.0-liter V-12 engine that was similar to the motor found in the F50.

The Ferrari F333 SP won IMSA Championships and proved its worth on the track for an automaker that had been missing for 20 years in the sports car classes. One of the best parts of the racer, however, was its 4.0-liter V-12 engine. The naturally-aspirated engine sounds absolutely amazing and rivals that of its Formula 1 siblings.

Just turn up the sound and have a listen to it speed around the track!

Source: Marchettino

Does the Ferrari F333 SP’s V-12 engine sound better than an F1 engine?