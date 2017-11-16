Car Videos

Take in the Auditory Beauty that is the Ferrari F 333 SP!

Posted on

Ferrari F333 SP

Who needs Formula 1 with these sounds?

The Ferrari F 353 SP might not have had the glory of its Formula 1 siblings but it was quite the car during its time, marking the automaker’s return to sports car racing. It won the IMSA Championship with its carbon fiber and Nomex chassis, and 65-degree, 4.0-liter V-12 engine that was similar to the motor found in the F50.

Ferrari F333 SP

The Ferrari F333 SP won IMSA Championships and proved its worth on the track for an automaker that had been missing for 20 years in the sports car classes. One of the best parts of the racer, however, was its 4.0-liter V-12 engine. The naturally-aspirated engine sounds absolutely amazing and rivals that of its Formula 1 siblings.

Just turn up the sound and have a listen to it speed around the track!

Source: Marchettino

Does the Ferrari F333 SP’s V-12 engine sound better than an F1 engine?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
294
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
279
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS
268
Porsche

Turn up the Performance with the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
249
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Posaidon G RS 850 Mercedes-AMG G 63
248
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!
Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
245
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel Six Koenigseggs in a Tunnel
221
Car Videos

Listen to Six Koenigseggs Drive through a Tunnel!
Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out
215
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out!
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Ferrari FXX-K Evo
209
Ferrari

Get some Downforce with the new Ferrari FXX-K Evo!
Volvo Polestar 1 Volvo Polestar 1
207
Vehicle Make

Get Electrified with the new Polestar 1 and the Brand’s Future
To Top