The right choice for off-road opulence.

You can’t go wrong taking a Land Rover Defender off-roading, and the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track is the perfect choice for those looking to drive anywhere in custom-tailored luxury.

The new Volcanic Rock Satin SUV has a rugged look thanks to its new body work along with a Satin Black roof and front roof wing spoiler with LED lighting. Both the front and the rear fenders are more intimidating thanks to their added width and exposed bolt apertures. Up front, a new bumper sits proudly and integrates a pair of shadow chrome headlights and daytime running lights. Above, a new X-Lander grille was installed for a more utilitarian look.

Below the beltline is where things really start to get tough for the harsh terrain. The Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track was outfitted with a new 2.0-inch suspension lift and lower bumper guard to overcome larger obstacles while driving off-road. A new set of Defend 68 wheels were installed in a 16 x 9.0 fitment with meaty 285/75/16 tires. These Satin Black finished wheels pair nicely with the new toughened mud flaps, the rear of which accommodate the new cross-hair exhaust outlets.

The exterior and hardware of the Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track may be brawny and purposeful, but the interior is designed for off-road opulence. A soft Portland quilted leather covers the new front Sports GTB seats and matches the leather used on the center glove box. The instrument binnacle and door cards were also trimmed in leather, albeit with a contrasting black color. The Chelsea Truck Company also added a number of accessories such as a Satin Silver Kahn billet steering wheel, vented pedals in machined aluminum, and a dashboard-mounted Churchill time clock.

This featured Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £57,999.00. Customers can also upgrade their own vehicles with the featured accessories as well.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Roof in Satin Black

-2.0-inch Suspension Lift

-Defend 68 Alloy Wheels – 9×16″ in Satin Black

-285x75x16″ Renegade Tires – Set of 4

-Front Roof Wing with LED Lights

-Crystal Clear LED Indicator Light

-Crystal Clear LED Front Side Light

-Crystal LED Rear Stop Light

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver

-Crystal LED Rear Indicator Light

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

Interior:

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Investing in British Industry Logo

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Is the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track the perfect way to off-road in luxury?