Car Videos

Get Ready to Experience some ‘Top 10’ Homologated Racing Fun!

Posted on

Top 10 Homologated Cars

Ten of the coolest and most memorable road cars built for the purpose of racing.

In many racing series, cars must meet homologation requirements in order to be able to compete. This is usually determined by the sanctioning body of the racing series and forces manufactures to create anywhere from one to hundreds of road-legal versions of their race cars.

Top 10 Homologated Cars

Some of the biggest racing series enforced this rule and it resulted in some utterly incredible and iconic road-going vehicles as well as race cars. Many of the production versions have been scooped up by collectors and have a tremendous value today.

There are too many homologated specials to count, so the team at Donut Media decided to make themselves a ‘Top 10’ list starring some of the coolest and most iconic. There’s cars like the Lancia Stratos, Audi Quattro Sport S1, BMW M1, Dodge Daytona, and others that tore it up on the track and in sales.

While many of the production versions are owned by wealthy collectors, the average driver has benefitted from the technological innovations forced by the governing bodies of racing that debuted on these homologated specials and eventually bled down throughout the model line.

Long live the homologated cars!

Source: Donut Media

What are some of your favorite homologated cars?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
323
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
312
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
267
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
266
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out
246
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out!
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Ferrari FXX-K Evo
242
Ferrari

Get some Downforce with the new Ferrari FXX-K Evo!
Skyline Drift Crash Skyline Drift Crash
227
Car Videos

Watch this Idiot Try to Show Off and Crash their Skyline!
997.1 911 Turbo Brixton Forged Wheels 997.1 911 Turbo Brixton Forged Wheels
225
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels
2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept 2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept
222
Chevrolet

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Boosted for SEMA!
Acura NSX Crash Acura NSX Crash
208
Acura

Friday FAIL: Acura NSX Crashes right after Leaving Dealership!
To Top