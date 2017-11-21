Featured Fitment

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The ultimate in V-10 performance.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is the most extreme road-going version of the Huracan. It borrows lightweight technology from cars such as the Sesto Elemento and has innovative aerodynamics that allowed it to achieve a record-setting 6:52.01 at the time. This hardcore Huracan is getting even better thanks to the team at SR Auto Group with a fresh set of PUR RS22 wheels.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The Lamborghini Huracan Performance is all about keeping weight to a minimum to allow its 5.2-liter V-10 engine to propel it to triple-digit speeds with ease. The 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque sends the super car to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds from rest, go from 62 to 124 mph in 6.0-seconds, flat, and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

The team at SR Auto Group was able to work some magic on a new Huracan Performante. This Grigo Lynx model with Tricolore striping was outfitted with a new set of PUR RS22 wheels by the SR Auto Group team.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The PUR RS22 wheels are made from a single piece of aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloy that keeps weight to a minimum without sacrificing strength. Further cutting down on rotating mass is lightweight side pocketing integrated into each wheel. These monoblock forged wheels have a split directional spoke design that emphasizes speed and power, especially with their progressive hub depth from front to rear.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The PUR RS22 wheels that the SR Auto Group installed on this Lamborghini Huracan Performante fit the character of the super car perfectly. Each RS22 wheel has been finished in a Gloss Black Diamond color that provides just a touch of contrast and matches the factory aerodynamic body work. Up front, the PUR RS22 wheels measure 20 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 11.0 setup. Michelin Pilot Sport Super tires were also installed on this fitment to take advantage of the car’s incredible lateral acceleration and mechanical grip.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels by SR Auto Group

This Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 wheels by SR Auto Group has that extra touch of custom-tailored style that’s ready to take home the checkered flag.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante
Wheels: PUR RS22
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black Diamond
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0
Tires: Michelin Pilot Super Sport

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Build Credit: SR Auto Group

