The RENNTech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R is an Orange Monster

Breaking the 700-HP mark.

The in-house developed Mercedes-AMG GT is already an impressive sports car bordering on the edge of super car status with its performance. The AMG team stepping things up in 2016 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when they unveiled the Mercedes-AMG GT R version that incorporated motorsports technology, putting it into super car levels of performance. Now, RENNtech is taking it one step further with the RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R.

The basis for the RENNtech R3 Performance Package is the Mercedes-AMG GT R. In stock form, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 produces a thundering 577 horsepower and 520 lb-ft. of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph from rest in just 3.6 seconds and to a 198-mph top speed.

The new RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R however, packs an even bigger punch. The 4.0-liter V-8 gains a new pair of BOV adapters, high-flow air filters, and an ECU upgrade. Stage II upgraded turbochargers are also included that sees the OEM core modified to fit a larger compressor and turbine wheel while being outfitted with more durable bearings.

After the R3 Performance Package is installed, the RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R produces an incredible 761 horsepower and 632 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a gain of up to 152 horsepower and 91 lb-ft. of torque. The added power allows the super car to reach 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, flat, and speed through the quarter mile in just 10.7 seconds at 136 mph with OEM Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

The RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R is being showcased on an eye-catching Orange show car. One argument is that it needs to be that vibrant in order to spot it while it’s hitting triple-digit speeds.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 761

Maximum Torque: 632 lb-ft.

-RENNtech R3 Performance package

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.0 seconds

Acceleration, Quarter-mile: 10.7 seconds at 136 mph

Source: RENNtech, Inc.

