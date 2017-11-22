Aftermarket Tuning News

The RENNTech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R is an Orange Monster

Posted on

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Breaking the 700-HP mark.

The in-house developed Mercedes-AMG GT is already an impressive sports car bordering on the edge of super car status with its performance. The AMG team stepping things up in 2016 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when they unveiled the Mercedes-AMG GT R version that incorporated motorsports technology, putting it into super car levels of performance. Now, RENNtech is taking it one step further with the RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R

The basis for the RENNtech R3 Performance Package is the Mercedes-AMG GT R. In stock form, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 produces a thundering 577 horsepower and 520 lb-ft. of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph from rest in just 3.6 seconds and to a 198-mph top speed.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R

The new RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R however, packs an even bigger punch. The 4.0-liter V-8 gains a new pair of BOV adapters, high-flow air filters, and an ECU upgrade. Stage II upgraded turbochargers are also included that sees the OEM core modified to fit a larger compressor and turbine wheel while being outfitted with more durable bearings.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R

After the R3 Performance Package is installed, the RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R produces an incredible 761 horsepower and 632 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a gain of up to 152 horsepower and 91 lb-ft. of torque. The added power allows the super car to reach 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, flat, and speed through the quarter mile in just 10.7 seconds at 136 mph with OEM Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R

The RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R is being showcased on an eye-catching Orange show car. One argument is that it needs to be that vibrant in order to spot it while it’s hitting triple-digit speeds.

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 761
Maximum Torque: 632 lb-ft.
-RENNtech R3 Performance package

Performance:
Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.0 seconds
Acceleration, Quarter-mile: 10.7 seconds at 136 mph

RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R Gallery

Source: RENNtech, Inc.

Is the new 761-HP RENNtech R3 Mercedes-AMG GT R the ultimate Mercedes-AMG GT?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander Kahn Design Evoque X-Lander
340
A Kahn Design

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
Rally Legend 2017 Rally Legend 2017
321
Car Videos

Let’s Rip, Roar, and Fly at the Rally Legend 2017!
Chicken BOV Chicken BOV
278
Car Videos

Now THIS is a proper Blow-Off Valve!
Novitec GTC4Lusso Novitec GTC4Lusso
277
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go 202 MPH with the Novitec Rosso Ferrari GTC4Lusso!
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Ferrari FXX-K Evo
257
Ferrari

Get some Downforce with the new Ferrari FXX-K Evo!
Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out
252
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Road Rager Takes Himself Out!
997.1 911 Turbo Brixton Forged Wheels 997.1 911 Turbo Brixton Forged Wheels
239
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels
Skyline Drift Crash Skyline Drift Crash
237
Car Videos

Watch this Idiot Try to Show Off and Crash their Skyline!
2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept 2018 Silverado Performance SEMA Concept
231
Chevrolet

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Boosted for SEMA!
Hamann Motorsport M4 Hamann Motorsport M4
216
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Motorsport Builds the Fastest BMW M4 at Papenburg
To Top