Feast on some Rare Super Cars and Exotics from Salon Privé!

Just the way we like them!

There are a number of concours events that happen throughout the year around the globe. They all feature a range of exotics, super cars, and rare and vintage sports cars along with new concepts. One of the biggest is Salon Privé that’s held annually at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, UK.

The Salon Privé is a high-end, star-studded event with some of the greatest automobiles that you’ll ever see assembled in one gorgeous setting.

This year’s event drew quite an exciting list of entrants ranging from concept cars to vintage classics and everything in between. There were big names, small names, and many that you may have never even heard of before.

So, sit down and indulge with this array of eargasmic sounds coming from some utterly gorgeous machines that you may never get a chance to see in person.

Which one of these super cars would you like to drive around at the Salon Prive?