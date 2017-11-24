Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Qualifying at the Macau Grand Prix was Epically Bad!

Friday FAIL Macau GP Qualifying

Only eight cars survived.

Different tracks are known for different things. There’s the corkscrew at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, the incredible length of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the high-end public affair that is the Circuit de Monaco, and the “you’re going to crash” at the Guia Circuit.

Home of the Macau Grand Prix, this 3.8-mile is regarded as one of the most challenging in the world due to its very tight, blind corners that incorporates city streets. At its minimum, the width is a mere 7.0 meters, making it prime for accidents and collisions.

At the 2017 Macau Grand Prix qualifying, the track showed just why it’s one of the most challenging and difficult to drive. During the first lap of GT qualifying, driver, Daniel Juncadella, crashed into a barrier and spun. Unfortunately, Juncadella was at the front of the pack around a blind turn, causing 11 other cars speeding behind him to crash into and cause a pileup without warning.

After a lengthy stoppage to clean up the 12-car pileup, only eight cars were able to restart qualifying.

This is easily one of the biggest messes that you’ll ever see in racing.

Source: MT89 YouTube, @VanthoorLaurens Twitter

Is this the biggest pileup crash that you’ve ever seen in racing?

