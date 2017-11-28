Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG GT R with ADV05 Wheels

Taking things to a new level with the ADV.1 Advanced Series.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R took things to a whole new level of performance when it was introduced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The platform was pushed to the limit while still being road-legal thanks to all sorts of performance enhancements inside and out. Just like Mercedes-AMG, ADV.1 was able to take their wheels to a new level with their new Advanced Series – their most engineered and strength-tested to-date. So, you could say that DJ Skee’s Mercedes-AMG GT R was the perfect fit for the new ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels.

There’s a lot to like about the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine boasts 577 bhp and 520 lb-ft. of torque in factory form, allowing it to reach 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds from rest and hit a top speed of 198 mph. It also benefits from active aerodynamics, weight reduction features, and a more hardcore suspension and chassis that’s made for racing. That was shown with its 7:10.92 Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time performed by the German magazine, Sport Auto.

That type of impressive performance was enough to pique the interest of the famed DJ Skee (@djskee). The famous musical artist, entrepreneur, radio personality, television host, and philanthropist has discovered musicians such as Justin Bieber, Akon, Lorde, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and many others. He’s also a big car enthusiast with a large garage and a taste for custom-tailored power. He’s also a fan of ADV.1 wheels, and his Mercedes-AMG GT R was the perfect candidate for the new ADV.1 Advanced Series wheels.

The new ADV.1 Advanced Series wheels aren’t your usual ADV.1 wheels. Each step in the production of the wheel has been refined and improved upon to result in a product that pushes the envelope of style and strength in the wheel industry, making them perfect for sports cars, super cars, and exotics.

The AMG Green Hell Magno Mercedes-AMG GT R of DJ Skee was equipped with a set of customized ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels. These five split-spoke wheels offer an array of weight-reducing features including bespoke side window pocketing and 50/50 exposed titanium hardware.

The new ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup, emphasizing the muscular rear-wheel drive layout of the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Each one of the forged wheels also sports a custom Matte Black face and Gloss Black lips with a special AMG Green Hell Magno barrel for the perfect visual fit.

For an artist like DJ Skee, trying to stand out with your own style is important. This custom-tailored fitment with ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels on his Mercedes-AMG GT R is just one way he’s keeping himself at the head of the pack.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT R

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV05 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels

Wheel Finish: Matte Black face, Gloss Black lips, custom AMG Green Hell Magno barrels

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Source: ADV.1

Owner: DJ Skee

