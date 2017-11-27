Ditch that pavement for some dirt.

At the heart of every Land Rover Range Rover vehicle is an off-road machine that’s ready and willing to get off the pavement and into the dirt. Many times, these SUVs are kept clean and relegated to asphalt for the entire lives. The new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition is made to get dirty.

For the past two years, Kahn Design engineers and in-house designers have been working to bring Afzal Kahn’s idea to reality. Afzal Kahn was inspired by the legendary off-road racers that participated in the famed Paris-Dakar rally and set out to take advantage of the Range Rover Evoque’s short wheelbase and compact dimensions. After teaming up with Cooper Tire, the result was the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition with its rugged and purposeful looks.

The new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition features a two-tone Santorini over Satin Black exterior that follows the character lines of the SUV. A new front bumper with integrated fog lights and a new nostril grille creates a more intimidating look along with the new extended front and rear wheel arches. At the rear, a new bumper with exhaust diffuser perfectly incorporates the newly-installed centrally-mounted twin-cross-hair exhaust system. New ‘KAHN’ branding is proudly on display at the front and rear as well.

What makes the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander a real off-road machine is its new wheel and tire setup. Here, Cooper Tire installed their Discoverer All-Terrain tires for maximum grip in any situation. These meaty 275/40/20 tires are worn by a new set of 20 x 9.0 Kahn RS wheels sporting a fresh Satin Black finish.

Inside, drivers and passengers are greeted by a more luxurious, custom-tailored cabin instead of the bare-bones cockpits of off-road rally racers. The Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition was outfitted with a full bespoke Herringbone Black leather interior with matching perforated leather on the center glove box, dashboard, and door arm rests and tops. New stainless steel entry plates, vented and machined aluminum foot pedals, and a Kahn gear selector have also been installed for an added touch of luxury and refinement.

The featured Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition is currently available for £55,999. Kahn Design also gives customers the ability to create their own X-Lander Edition and customize the SUV to their specifications.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel

-RS Alloy Wheels – 7.5 x 17″ in Matte Black

-Front Bumper Replacement Fog Lamps

-Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents Includes 3D Mesh Inserts

-Individual Paint Detailing to Wheel Arches

-Extended Wheel Arches in Satin Black

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

-Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Rear Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents

-Cooper Discoverer All Terrain Tires

Interior:

-Four Door Armrests Perforated in Black Nappa Leather

-Floor Mats – High Quality Heavy Duty Carpet

-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Perforated Black Nappa Leather

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Dashboard Quilted & Perforated

-Four Door Panel Tops in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Kahn Gear Selector

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Gear Selector Surround in Piano Black



Source: A Kahn Design

