Racing can be an incredible fun and thrilling experience for drivers and spectators. That fun, however, doesn’t come without risks, even for the most talented drivers. This Ferrari XX Programmes driver found that out the hard way, and thankfully is OK after their scary crash at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

A few lucky and ultra-exclusive drivers were on the track at Monza as part of the Ferrari XX Programmes with their 599XX, FXX, and FXX K models, speeding around in typical Ferrari fashion. These specially-made, track-only machines are the pinnacle of Ferrari ownership and give drivers the ability to essentially be racecar drivers at various tracks around the world with a Ferrari-supported vehicle.

Many of these drivers are not professional drivers. They are, however, extensively trained and very experienced in the ways of racing. That doesn’t mean they are immune to mistakes.

During the Ferrari XX Programmes at Monza, one FXX owner and driver crashed hard into the tire barrier. Thankfully, despite the significant damage, the driver was OK afterwards. Videographer, 19Bozzy92, who caught the crash on video, explained what happened.

”Driver was on his first fast lap (he did just a warm-up lap before). Track was both wet and humid depending on the location. I saw him coming at full speed from the main straight and braking between the 250-200 meters spot (braking point when the track is dry) before the first chicane so speeds for the FXX should be higher than 270 km/h in those conditions. As soon as he pressed the brakes all the 4 wheels blocked and the car started to slide on the track without decelerating at all.

150mt before Turn 1 it started pointing towards the concrete wall on the right, start sliding on the wet grass (even more slippery), cutting the first chicane and then you can see the rest from my video.

Don’t want to blame the driver but I was thinking a not proper warmed tires and the wet track plus braking a bit too late with those conditions could be the main cause but it may have been a brakes problem, don’t really know.”

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

