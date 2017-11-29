Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG C63 S with PUR LX11 Wheels

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Custom carbon cool.

There’s a lot to like about the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. It’s the pinnacle of the model series and packs a viscous V-8 punch. While it has no problem standing out in a crowd on its own, the owner of this Mercedes-AMG C63 S wanted a real show-stopper. So, SR Auto Group added on some carbon fiber from Darwin Pro Aero and a stunning set of PUR LX11 wheels.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The goal for this Mercedes-AMG C63 S was showcase its performance visually through the use of carbon fiber aerodynamics from Darwin Pro Aero and RENNtech. The German sports sedan was outfitted with a Darwin Pro Aero carbon fiber front lip, side skirts, side covers, rear diffuser, and rear underpanel along with a RENNtech carbon fiber rear spoiler for better aerodynamic performance, cooling, and handling dynamics.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The most eye-catching piece of body work on this Mercedes-AMG C63 S is the Darwin Pro Aero carbon fiber hood. This specially-made hood features a glass centerpiece that allows others to look into the engine bay where the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 is on full display. As an added bonus, the M178 engine also benefits from a Frequency Intelligent valvetronic exhaust system that cuts down on backpressure and emits a ferocious sound.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

But the exterior transformation didn’t stop there. The SR Auto Group team installed a new set of PUR LX11 wheels with a custom-tailored finish on the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. These three-piece forged alloy wheels have a deep concave face with a five split-spoke design for a complex, high-end look that fits perfectly with the premium sports sedan.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

On this Mercedes-AMG C63 S, SR Auto Group installed the new PUR LX11 forged wheels in a large 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.0 rear setup with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport tires for a flush, smooth fitment. Each wheel sports a sophisticated Gloss Rose Gold step lip that provides a perfect contrast to frame the Gloss Black Diamond face.

Inside, the carbon fiber fun continues to create a high-end, athletic atmosphere. Here, SR Auto Group installed a range of new Darwin Pro Aero carbon fiber accessories such as front and rear door inserts, steering wheel, and seat backs.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S wiht PUR LX11 Wheels by SR Auto Group

While the Mercedes-AMG C63 S might not be an exotic sports car, this custom-tailored beast by SR Auto Group with PUR LX11 wheels and Darwin Pro Aero carbon fiber accessories can surely hang with the big boys.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG C63 S
Wheels: PUR LX11
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black Diamond face, Gloss Rose Gold step lip
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport

Performance:
Frequency Intelligent Exhaust Valvetronic System

Exterior:
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Front Lip
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Hood
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Side Covers
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Side Skirts
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Underpanel
RENNtech Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler

Interior:
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Seat Backing
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Side Front Door Inserts
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Door Inserts
Darwin Pro Aero Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel Cover

Mercedes-AMG C63 S with PUR LX11 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

Do you like this custom-tailored Mercedes-AMG C63 S with PUR LX11 wheels by SR Auto Group?

