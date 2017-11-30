Aftermarket Tuning News

WheelsandMore adds More Sport and Style in the Audi RS 5

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5

More power and better looks.

There’s a lot of competition between the Audi RS 5, Mercedes-AMG C63, and BMW M4 in Germany. If you’re looking for a car that’s perfect for grand touring duties and some beautiful styling, then the Audi RS 5 Coupe is your best bet. WheelsandMore, however, wanted to give the German sports car a bit more of an edge, so they developed two performance upgrade programs, a new choice of wheels and tires, and a new suspension.

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5

The 450-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine that powers the Audi RS 5 is all-new and packs quite a bit of potential. WheelsandMore unlocked some of that hidden performance with two different stages of upgrades thanks to some new hardware and ECU tuning.

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5

In stage 1, WheelsandMore equips the 2.9-liter V-6 engine with a new pair of more efficient F1 air filters and a new ECU software tune. This pushes output up to a healthy 505 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque for just 2,500 euros. Stage 2 utilizes the same components along with a high-quality, weight-reduced 1.4828 stainless steel flap-controlled exhaust along with a new software tune to accommodate for the lower backpressure. The result is a 0-62 mph time of just 3.6 seconds compared to the 3.9-second figure in stock form.

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5

Helping to put down that added power is a new set of WheelsandMore 6Sporz² or F.I.W.E. wheels. These custom-finished forged wheels can be installed on the Audi RS 5 in 9.0 x 20 or 11.0 x 20 sizes with 275/30/20 or 295/25/20 tires depending on the customer’s taste in size. For those that like a more athletic stance and a sportier handling dynamic, a new set of adjustable KW coilovers can also be installed.

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5

While the WheelsandMore Audi RS 5 tuning program isn’t earth-shattering with insane amounts of power or an array of carbon fiber body work, it’s just the right amount of performance and style to enjoy every day driving.

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5 Specifications

Performance:
Stage 1:
Maximum Horsepower: 505
Maximum Torque: 502 lb-ft. / 680 Nm

Stage 2:
Maximum Horsepower: 520
Maximum Torque: 509 lb-ft. / 690 Nm
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: 6Sporz² or F.I.W.E. multi-piece forged
Wheel Sizes: 20 x 9.0 to 20 x 11.0
Tire Sizes: 275/30/20 to 295/25/20
Suspension: KW adjustable coilovers

WheelsandMore Audi RS 5 Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

Do you like the new look of the 520-HP WheelsandMore Audi RS 5?

