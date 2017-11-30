Watch this Guy Rebuild a Porsche 911 RSR in just a few Minutes

Eighteen months in just four minutes.

This is Jeff. Jeff lives in Australia. Jeff has some pretty cool old cars that need to be restored. He loves cars. Jeff made a YouTube channel to show us all how to rebuild cars too. This is Jeff rebuilding a 1973 Porsche 911 RSR over 18 months in just four minutes. You should watch it.

Seriously though, Jeff is an Aussie who is living most of our dreams by restoring really cool old cars to their glory. He’s also filming himself going over every part, body panel, and component and showing us how to fix/replace things while learning new tips and tricks along the way.

Jeff spent the past 18 months restoring an old 1973 Porsche 911 RSR that has seen much better days. Every single part inside and out was removed, refurbished/replaced/fixed, cleaned, and put back together. Jeff did all of his own painting, body work, engine work, interior upholstery, and more.

He may have more tools than most of us, but being able to see exactly what kind of work goes into restoring a vehicle is inspiring (and also scary).

Best of luck with all of your cars, Jeff!

Source: Home Built By Jeff YouTube

What classic car would you like to restore in your garage?