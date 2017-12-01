It’s time to Drop the Top on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible!

Just a breezy $123,995.

Chevrolet just launched their most powerful production Corvette ever, and now they’re showing off the convertible version at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible is the first ZR1 model to have a drop-top roof since the original 1970 Corvette ZR1 model. Although it is a convertible, drivers won’t experience a drop off in performance thanks to a structural rigidity and low overall weight.

“The new Corvette ZR1 convertible is a supercar in all respects,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Few others can challenge the ZR1 convertible’s power and speed while offering the exhilaration of top-down motoring.”

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible has the same performance and technology as its coupe counterpart along with the high-strength aluminum chassis. Due to the stiffness and rigidity of the chassis, only minimal modifications were required to accommodate the power folding top and new seatbelt mounting points. This means that weight could be kept to a minimum as well, resulting in a less than 60-lb. difference in curb weight between the coupe and convertible. As an added bonus, the power folding top can be operated at speeds up to 30 mph.

“The ZR1 convertible is a no-compromise supercar,” said Corvette Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter. “Thanks to the strong structure, the suspension tuning between coupe and convertible models is identical, meaning the ZR1 convertible offers the same benchmark performance, including a top speed of over 200 mph.”

The same 6.2-liter LT5 engine featured in the coupe powers the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible. The motor uses a larger, more efficiently intercooled supercharger system with a 2.65-liter supercharger that provides more boost at slower speeds for reduced temperatures and a lower intake temperature. The SAE-certified 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft. of torque. That’s sent through a customer’s choice of a seven-speed manual or optional eight-speed automatic transmissions. In preliminary testing, the ZR1 has been able to accelerate to 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, flat, and achieve a high-10-second quarter-mile time with the eight-speed automatic.

A new exhaust system will also be utilized on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe and Convertible. The system is based on the bi-modal unit on other C7-generation Corvettes and features a valve system that allows drivers to alter the volume. Four different sound levels are available: Stealth, Tour, Sport, and Track. The Stealth mode is quieter than a Z06 model while the Track mode is the loudest you can get in the stock Corvette range.

The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible carry an MSRP of $123,95 while the Corvette ZR1 coupe will be priced at $119,995 MSRP.

Source: Chevrolet

Would you buy the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible over the Coupe model?