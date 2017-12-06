Featured Fitment: Twin-Turbo Huracan with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels

Force-fed forged terror.

There’s already a lot to like about the Lamborghini Huracan. The angular, jagged lines and intimidating face, backed by a potent V-10 engine and nimble all-wheel drive is something that sets it apart in the exotic car world. However, this Lamborghini Huracan built by CFi Designs with Brixton Forged wheels, has a 1,000+ horsepower twin-turbo upgrade that puts it in a league of its own.

This eye-popping Rosso Mars Lamborghini Huracan doesn’t have the measly 602 horsepower that the factory naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 spits out. Instead, they designed a completely new twin-turbocharger system to feed that bad boy with some serious boost. There’s everything form new turbochargers to new intercoolers, heat exchangers, water pump, water and oil lines, a custom 3.5-inch exhaust, and a full ECU software tune that pushes output past the 1,000-horsepower mark.

That impressive amount of power requires some serious traction and Brixton Forged was happy to step up to the plate to create a wider and lighter footprint. For the twin-turbo terror, a new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels were installed. These three-piece forged wheels have a deep concave design with weight-reduced floating spoke ends, lightweight step-lip rim halves, and backpad pocketing to keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance without sacrificing strength.

Performance may be the name of the game with the CFi Designs Lamborghini Huracan, but Brixton Forged was able to add in a bit of style as well with their WR7 Targa Series wheels. The angular spoke design matches perfectly with the sharp lines and exude an athletic confidence.

Up front, the new Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 fitment while the rear comes in with a staggered 21 x 12.5 size for more grip where it counts. Each wheel also sports a smooth 120-grit brushed Smoke Black II (Satin Clear) finish with polished Single Tint lips and contrasting polished Gold hardware. This not only draws attention to the wheels, but matches the Black aerodynamics at the front and rear.

If you’re looking to go somewhere in a hurry and turn as many heads as possible in the process, then this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan by CFi Designs with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels is your best bet.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series

Wheel Finish (Face): 120-grit brushed Smoke Black II (Satin Clear)

Wheel Finish (Lip): Polished Single Tint

Hardware Finish: Polished Gold

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

CFi Designs Twin-Turbo Upgrade:

Stage 1:

-(2) Garett Gen2 3582 Reverse Rotation

-(2) TiAL MV-R Wastegate

-(2) TiAl 50mm Blow Off Valve

-(2) CFI Billet Air to Water Intercooler

-(2) CFI Billet Front mounted Heat Exchanger (tube/fin)

-Billet Brushless Waterpump

-CFI ECU and TCU tune

-3.5” Stainless Exhaust Tubing (Optional Ceramic Coating with Color Options)

-Stainless Steel Hard Lines for Oil and Manifold Pressure

-12 to -16 Water Lines

-1.5 gallon Liquid Water Reservoir Ice Box

-Hydro Flow Connections at All Flexible Joints

CFi Designs Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: CFi Designs

Do you think you could handle this 1,000+ Horsepower CFi Designs Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels?