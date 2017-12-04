The Wedding Editions.

There’s a buzz around the globe with the newly-engaged His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Afzal Kahn, CEO and Design Director of the Kahn Group has designed a number of vehicles before to celebrate prestigious moments for the royal family such as The Queen’s Jubilee, 60th Coronation special, and His Royal Highness Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day.

After the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Afzal Kahn is again creating two special vehicles to celebrate the wedding: a Project Kahn Evoque and Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender – The End Edition – Wedding Editions.

The two new models feature unique styling inside and out and pay tribute to the royal couple with handcrafted British luxury and craftsmanship. Both SUVs were unveiled at a Wedding Fayre and wore the prized ‘WED IIIN’ and ‘WED IIN’ number plates.

“As a proud Englishman, this is our way of wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle many happy years together. Congratulations from everyone at Project Kahn and The Chelsea Truck Company,” said Afzal Kahn.

A special Wedding edition model will also be designed prior to the Royal Wedding and be on display at the Kahn Chelsea showroom on The Kings Road or the Kensington showroom.

The Project Kahn Range rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech LE Edition that was shown wears a Santorini Black Metallic paint across the body. A new black center bumper section along with a 3-D mesh grille, and Matte Black and Silver bumper mesh stares ahead. Integrated vents and LED daytime running lights are also featured as well as side sill trims and side vent inserts. New 22 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels have also been fitted and pair up nicely with a sports suspension that sits 25 mm lower.

Inside the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque was outfitted with quilted and perforated Black leather on the front and rear seats with contrast stitching. The same pattern has also been applied to the glove box, door arm rests, and dashboard. A new diamond gear selector sits right at the center of the console for drivers. Below, drivers and passengers will find stainless steel door entry sill plates, high-quality carpeted floor mats, and vented and machined aluminum foot pedals.

The other vehicle on display was a brawnier Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition. Here, the SUV was given extended front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures for a rugged look. New mesh hood vents, an X-Lander front grille, front bumper replacement, and sump guard dramatically change the exterior of the SUV.

The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition also sports a new set of 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels with a Volcanic Black finish and 275/55/20 tires. A new suspension lift ensures better wheel travel and off-road performance while hard-wearing mud flaps keep things from getting too dirty. A new twin-cross hair exhaust system has been integrated into the rear mud flaps for a clean, purposeful aesthetic.

The interior has been custom-tailored to exude a level of wealth and comfort. New GTB Sports seats in soft quilted and perforated leather were installed up front for a more supportive ride.

The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender – The End Edition benefits from a 17.0-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard model, according to the specialists at CAP. The Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque benefits boasts a 22.0-percent uplift as well.

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you rather drive the Project Kahn Evoque or Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender – The End Edition – Wedding Edition?