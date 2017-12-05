A McLaren F1 GTR is Totally Capable of Getting Your Christmas Tree!

Just a perfect everyday exotic.

The McLaren F1 GTR is designed to race. Everything about it is made to go around a track as fast as possible. Andy Bruce owns a road-legal McLaren F1 GTR from Team Lark that has been converted for road use.

Although this is an incredible rare exotic, it didn’t stop Bruce from picking up his Christmas tree using the racecar’s roof and spoiler to strap things down. Instead of using his Land Rover Defender or any number of other exotics, Bruce chose his McLaren F1 GTR because why the hell not?!

And this isn’t Bruce’s only four-wheeled prized possession. He also has a Ferrari F12tdf, 458 Speciale, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and road-converted McLaren P1 GTR with matching Team Lark livery. On top of it, he is planning on adding an Aston Martin Valkyrie.

This just goes to show that you can use almost any kind of car to make your Holiday dreams come true!

Source: Andy74B YouTube

What exotic would you like to use to pick up your Christmas tree?