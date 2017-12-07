Meet the Lamborghini Urus: The Super SUV

A super car with maximum versatility.

Ever want to take your exotic super car out for the groceries, maybe drive back and forth to work through a tough commute, fill it up with your equipment, or just want to drive it where the asphalt ends? Well, the new Lamborghini Urus is giving you the ability to do that with a vehicle packing a high-performance engine, more ground clearance, new tech, and high-end luxurious refinement in an exotic package.

The new Lamborghini Urus is the third model in the Italian automaker’s lineup and it gives drivers and passengers the greatest amount of capability and versatility with super car performance. Its name comes from the Urus or ‘Aurochs’, the massive, wild ancestors of domestic cattle that has been bread to become the Spanish fighting bulls of today.

“The Lamborghini Urus is a visionary approach based on the infusion of Lamborghini DNA into the most versatile vehicle, the SUV. The Urus elevates the SUV to a level not previously possible, the Super SUV. It is a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics and emotion as well as drivable every day in a range of environments,” said Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Urus fits perfectly within the Lamborghini family as a high performance car. It is the culmination of intensive development and passionate skill to create a new breed of bull: a Super SUV that transcends the boundaries of expectations and opens the door to new possibilities, for both our brand and our customers.”

The new Lamborghini Urus is distinctly Lamborghini, drawing upon many current and former models, especially the LM002. The entire body was designed with the principle of form and functionality working together. The dominating air intakes and outlets seamlessly integrate into the body work while a floating rear wing, rear spoiler lip, front spoiler, and rear diffuser ensure the SUV sticks to the surface at high speeds.

The Lamborghini Urus features a low-line coupe shape with a higher ground clearance and incorporates the traditional two-thirds body, one-thirds window ratio of the Italian automaker. Sharp, angular lines can be seen throughout the sleek body including the wide, powerful fenders. Up front, a large and imposing fascia dominates the Lamborghini Urus with large, hexagonal air intakes and the sleek LED Y-shaped headlights. Each side features frame-less doors and a low roofline for a coupe-like shape with the angular rear windows. The air intakes at the front fenders proudly showcase the Italian flag while large 21- to 23-inch forged wheels sit beneath.

At the rear, the Lamborghini Urus keeps the muscular, exotic super car form with its complex character lines. The large rear shoulders create an athletic stance that is further emphasized with the diffuser and dual round tailpipes that were inspired by the brand’s race cars. Slim Y-shaped LED taillights sit below the integrated spoiler, creating the impression of width.

Beneath that body work sits a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. Here, a turbocharged engine is used for the first time in a Lamborghini and was chosen due to its high torque output at low speeds. The engine boasts two twin-scroll turbochargers that run in parallel to cut down on lag and provide a wide band of power. These turbochargers sit inside the cylinder “V” and utilize two separate exhaust gas flows to spool.

Thanks to the new 4.0-liter V-8 engine, the Lamborghini Urus generates 650 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 627 lb-ft. of torque from 2,250 to 4,500 RPM. That power is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox with short low gear ratios and long high gear ratios, compromising off-road and on-road performance. The Lamborghini Urus is capable of reaching 62 mph from rest in just 3.6 seconds and hitting 124 mph in only 12.8 seconds, on its way to a 190 mph top speed. Braking is also impressive with 62-0 mph taking just 33.7 meters to complete.

Helping out with acceleration and performance on and off the road is Lamborghini’s four-wheel drive with torque vectoring. Torque is split 60/40 between the front and rear under normal driving conditions with a maximum 70-percent going to the front and 87-percent to the rear in certain situations. Active torque vectoring using a rear differential ensures maximum grip in a variety of situations and circumstances.

A number of different driving modes will be available on the Lamborghini Urus for a range of terrains. Strada, Sport, and Corsa offer increasing amounts of on-road performance, while Neve (Snow), Terra (off-road), and Sabbia (sand) modes are suited for off-road performance. Each mode utilizes and modifies the height-adjustable air suspension, rear-wheel steering, anti-roll bars, electromechanical active roll stabilization, and specially-tuned damping for the best performance or comfort.

The interior of the Lamborghini Urus was designed around the driver and passengers with a seating position that aims to make every occupant feel like a pilot. The exotic Lamborghini character with hexagonal theme is evident with the air vents, door handles, and other elements as the slim Y-shape of the dashboard wraps around the driver. For comfort, the three-spoke steering wheel has an integrated damper that cuts down on vibration. Drivers can benefit from a 12-way adjustable DNA memory sport seat or optional 18-way front sport seats while the rear features a bench with ISOFIX fixings and lowering capacity. This enables drivers to maximize the already-roomy cabin for better versatility.

At the center of the dashboard is a Lamborghini Infotainment System III with two screens stacked. These feature a number of controls and entertainment options all within easy reach for the driver. An eight-speaker, four-channel sound system comes standard while an optional 21-speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System 3-D sound and 1,700-watt output is available as an option.

The Lamborghini Urus is available with an almost never-ending range of colors with Nero Ade, Grigio Octans or five additional colors inside with a variety of materials. Customers can also opt for the Off-Road Package with metal-reinforced bumpers, underfloor protection, and more.

The Lamborghini Urus will start at $200,000 in the United States with deliveries starting in the Spring of 2018.

Lamborghini Urus Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 650 / 478 kW at 6,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 627 lb-ft. / 850 Nm from 2,250 to 4,500 RPM

Maximum Engine Speed: 6,800 RPM

Drive:

Type: 4WD with integrated front differential, central differential (Torsen) and active torque vectoring rear differential.

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 12.8 seconds

Top Speed: 190 mph / 305 km/h

Braking 62-0 mph: 33.7 meters

Lamborghini Urus Gallery

Source: Lamborghini

Is the 650-HP Lamborghini Urus the ultimate SUV ever made?