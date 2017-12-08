Friday FAIL: Dodge Viper Crashes at Cars & Coffee Houston!

V-10 into the curb!

The Dodge Viper is a legend of raw American power. It isn’t like other super cars and exotics that offer some kind of control and refinement with their incredible performance; it’s a brutally untamed machine that takes a very skilled hand to push anywhere near its limits.

One owner that was leaving Cars & Coffee Houston showed us all just how hard it is to handle.

The final-generation Dodge Viper is packed with an 8.4-liter, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine that throws down 640 horsepower and 600 lb-ft. of torque for the fat rear wheels to try and put to the pavement. It’s unadulterated, raw power and too much of the throttle can have disastrous results.

The driver of the Dodge Viper was leaving the Cars & Coffee Houston and started to push the throttle to speed away before losing control and crashing into the concrete curb. As they were leaving, the driver hit the throttle a little too much, causing the super car to spin and slide sideways into the curb. The impact sent the Viper into the air and caused significant damage to the front and side of the body, along with the suspension.

The sound of the exhaust shows that the driver was accelerating hard with the throttle but not as recklessly as we’ve seen with other drivers leaving shows and trying to show off. The video sounded as if the driver was simply trying to accelerate hard away from the show like the rest of the super cars.

However, the uncontrollable power that the Dodge Viper is known to have reared its ugly head and caused a pretty significant crash.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. Just be careful when you’re driving any kind of high-powered vehicle.

Source: Daniel Lopez Films

