Coach built off-road luxury.

Mercedes-Benz took their G-Class model to the limits when they unveiled the G 63 AMG 6X6 – the most capable off-road machine the brand has ever made for public use. Then, they took luxury to the extreme with the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet – a soft-top ultra-opulent off-road machine.

Afzal Kahn has followed a similar path with the custom-tailored, coach-built Flying Huntsman Land Rover Defender 110 6X6 Double Cab Pick Up and Wide Body SUVs. These heavily-modified and customized Land Rover Defender models have an incredible amount of tailored luxury with that classic British off-road look and brutally rugged capabilities.

Now, Kahn is taking the next step with the Flying Huntsman Coach Built 6X6 Soft Top. The brand released a teaser sketch this past week and not only does it have the extravagant folding soft-top at the rear that gives passengers the ability to enjoy a rich all-terrain excursion, but it also incorporates six-wheeled driving performance.

The upcoming Flying Huntsman 6×6 Soft Top looks to blend functionality with lavishness to create a statement in motoring unlike anything else.

As of now, the new 6X6 Soft-Top model lives in renderings, however, expect more details, specifications, and pictures of it in the flesh to be unveiled in the future, along with a very limited production run.

Source: A Kahn Design

