Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series Wheels

Sleek and sharp power.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe is a German muscle car. It offers drivers a premium refinement and high-end cache, but it has a brutal, tire-shredding character beneath that smooth sheetmetal that’s waiting to be unleashed. It may look dapper, but Brixton Forged was able to bring out its rowdy attitude with a new set of their PF1 Targa Series forged wheels.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series Wheels

Hailing all the way from Sydney, Australia, this Satin Silver Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe is a confident and capable machine. The sports car is a perfect daily driver, providing more than enough comfort and prestige for anywhere around town while being able to throw down 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque thanks to its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. A 3.8-second 0-60 mph acceleration time doesn’t hurt, either.

But this Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe needed to stand out more, so a new set of Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series forged wheels were installed. These forged alloy wheels keep weight to a minimum with their weight-reduced floated spoke ends, step-lip rim halves, and backpad pocketing, resulting in improved driving performance and dynamics.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series Wheels

The new Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series wheels also provide a visual contrast to the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with the sharper lines that form their twisting spokes. The intricate design gives the sports car a high-end touch, similar to that of a tourbillion timepiece on a well-made suit.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series Wheels

For this fitment, the new three-piece Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 21 x 11.5 rear setup. Each wheel features a Brushed Smoke Black face with satin clear finish and Polished Smoke Black lip with gloss clear finish along with 50/50 exposed Satin Black hardware.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series Wheels

This Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series wheels is no longer flying under the radar, and is bringing the thunder to Down Under.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series three-piece forged
Finish Face: Brushed Smoke Black (satin clear)
Finish Lip: Polished Smoke Black (gloss clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5
Optional: 50/50 Satin Black exposed hardware

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the new look of this Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Targa Series wheels?

