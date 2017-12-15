Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Crashing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife!

Posted on

Friday FAIL Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes

All the craziness from the legendary track.

Now that winter is starting to set in, the Nürburgring Nordschleife is closed for everyone’s safety. If you thought driving on it in normal conditions was hard, then driving on it with frozen precipitation is a recipe for disaster.

So, the team at Auto Addition on YouTube have compiled an hour-long compilation of crashes from 2011 to 2017. Also of note is the fact that nobody sustained injuries in this video, making us feel a lot less guilty for watching all kinds of vehicles get destroyed.

Friday FAIL Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes

There’s all kinds of vehicles from super cars to exotics; vans, trucks, and SUVs; to your everyday daily drivers. Some of these crashes can be blamed on track conditions while others were caused by traffic. Some are just because of sheer stupidity, such as the drifter raising their hand before losing control and hitting the wall – and those are the most gratifying to watch.

It’s known as one of the most challenging tracks in the world for a reason. And this hour-long compilation shows just why.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Which one of these Nürburgring Nordschleife crashes was your favorite to watch?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F333 SP Ferrari F333 SP
241
Car Videos

Take in the Auditory Beauty that is the Ferrari F 333 SP!
Spofec Overdose Rolls Royce Dawn Spofec Overdose Rolls Royce Dawn
238
Aftermarket Tuning News

Take an Open-Air Ride in the One-of-Eight Spofec Overdose Rolls Royce Dawns
ABT Audi S5 ABT Audi S5
228
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the Power and Fun with the Audi S5!
463 Industries GC01 463 Industries GC01
225
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG G63 with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels
Friday FAIL: Lada Towing Crash Friday FAIL: Lada Towing Crash
221
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: DIY Towing is Not a Good Idea!
Salon Prive 2017 Salon Prive 2017
209
Car Videos

Feast on some Rare Super Cars and Exotics from Salon Privé!
Jeff Zwart Porsche 356 Jeff Zwart Porsche 356
189
Car Videos

Be Thankful for Jeff Zwart and His Porsche 356!
Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante PUR RS22 Wheels Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante PUR RS22 Wheels
188
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS22 Wheels
Aston Martin Vantage Aston Martin Vantage
175
Aston Martin

The new Aston Martin Vantage is here with a Twin-Turbo V-8!
Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Range Rover Evoque X-Lander
166
4x4 Exposure

Get Ready to Rally with the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition!
To Top