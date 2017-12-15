Friday FAIL: Crashing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife!

All the craziness from the legendary track.

Now that winter is starting to set in, the Nürburgring Nordschleife is closed for everyone’s safety. If you thought driving on it in normal conditions was hard, then driving on it with frozen precipitation is a recipe for disaster.

So, the team at Auto Addition on YouTube have compiled an hour-long compilation of crashes from 2011 to 2017. Also of note is the fact that nobody sustained injuries in this video, making us feel a lot less guilty for watching all kinds of vehicles get destroyed.

There’s all kinds of vehicles from super cars to exotics; vans, trucks, and SUVs; to your everyday daily drivers. Some of these crashes can be blamed on track conditions while others were caused by traffic. Some are just because of sheer stupidity, such as the drifter raising their hand before losing control and hitting the wall – and those are the most gratifying to watch.

It’s known as one of the most challenging tracks in the world for a reason. And this hour-long compilation shows just why.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

