Piano Black over Deep Red Metallic.

Some customized Project Kahn automobiles come with all the bells and whistles, and also a really long name. The new Project Kahn Piano Black over Deep Red Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is no different, and it has some sporty styling to get excited about.

The newest Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car model is based on the 4.4 SDV8 Diesel-powered Autobiography model and has been outfitted with some serious style. Right off the bat, the SUV stands out with its Piano Black upper half and contrasting Deep Red Metallic lower body.

From there, observers will notice the extended front and rear fenders and 3-D mesh inserts on all of the intakes and outlets. Up front is a new carbon composite bumper that incorporates the factory fog lights and a new Pace Car splitter, with a new replacement grille with floating insert sitting above. At the rear, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car boasts a carbon composite bumper, and carbon fiber bootlid and upper roof spoilers for a more athletic look. That continues with the new stainless steel quad exhaust with cross-hair tailpipes protruding from the bumper.

Completing the exterior transformation and filling in the wider fenders are new Kahn RS600 wheels. These Matte Black alloy wheel measure a hefty 23 x 9.5 at the front and rear and are shod in 305/30/23 tires.

Inside, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car has been outfitted with Black quilted and perforated Herringbone leather front and rear seats. Each seat also features a ‘The Road is My Catwalk’ center button, displaying founder, Afzal Kahn’s, philosophy. Craftsmen also gave the door tops, arm rests, center console, steering wheel center, and instrument binnacle a matching leather upholstery as well. Finishing off the interior upgrades are new machined aluminum foot pedals and stainless steel door entry sill plates.

As an added bonus, the vehicle trade specialists at CAP show the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car as having an 18-percent uplift in residual value compared to a standard model.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is currently available and can be ordered in gasoline-powered versions as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23″ in Matte Black

-Colours of Kahn Split Paint Finish – Piano Black Over Deep Red Metallic

-Upper Roof Wing in Carbon Fibre

-Pace Car Front Bumper in Carbon Fibre

-Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding

-Lower Bootlid Spoiler in Carbon Fibre

-Pace Car Front Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tyres – Set of 4

-Pace Car Front Bumper Splitter

-Pace Car Rear Bumper in Carbon Fibre

-Pace Car Rear Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Pace Car Quad Exhaust System

-Pace Car Floating Front Grille

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

Do you like the two-tone, sporty look of the Project Kahn Piano Black over Deep Red Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car?